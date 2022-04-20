McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins snap Blues' 9-game win streak

  • Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) passes as St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    1/9

    Bruins Blues Hockey

    Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) passes as St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) passes around Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    2/9

    Bruins Blues Hockey

    St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) passes around Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Bruins' Nick Foligno (17) is unable to control the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) watches along with Torey Krug (47) Robert Bortuzzo and Logan Brown (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    3/9

    Bruins Blues Hockey

    Boston Bruins' Nick Foligno (17) is unable to control the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) watches along with Torey Krug (47) Robert Bortuzzo and Logan Brown (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) looks at the puck after loosing his stick as Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) sits on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    4/9

    Bruins Blues Hockey

    St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) looks at the puck after loosing his stick as Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) sits on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou, left, shoots past Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk (48) and Brandon Carlo during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    5/9

    Bruins Blues Hockey

    St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou, left, shoots past Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk (48) and Brandon Carlo during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Bruins' Craig Smith (12) reaches for the puck between St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) and Jordan Kyrou (25) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    6/9

    Bruins Blues Hockey

    Boston Bruins' Craig Smith (12) reaches for the puck between St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) and Jordan Kyrou (25) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso stops a shot from Boston Bruins' Taylor Hall (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    7/9

    Bruins Blues Hockey

    St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso stops a shot from Boston Bruins' Taylor Hall (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) and Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic (11) chase after a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    8/9

    Bruins Blues Hockey

    St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) and Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic (11) chase after a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso deflects a shot by Boston Bruins' Craig Smith (12) as Blues' Marco Scandella (6) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    9/9

    Bruins Blues Hockey

    St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso deflects a shot by Boston Bruins' Craig Smith (12) as Blues' Marco Scandella (6) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) passes as St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) passes around Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Boston Bruins' Nick Foligno (17) is unable to control the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) watches along with Torey Krug (47) Robert Bortuzzo and Logan Brown (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) looks at the puck after loosing his stick as Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) sits on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou, left, shoots past Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk (48) and Brandon Carlo during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Boston Bruins' Craig Smith (12) reaches for the puck between St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) and Jordan Kyrou (25) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso stops a shot from Boston Bruins' Taylor Hall (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) and Boston Bruins' Trent Frederic (11) chase after a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso deflects a shot by Boston Bruins' Craig Smith (12) as Blues' Marco Scandella (6) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BY STEVE OVERBEY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • St. Louis Blues
    St. Louis Blues
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Boston Bruins
    Boston Bruins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jeremy Swayman
    Jeremy Swayman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Taylor Hall
    Taylor Hall
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, which won its second straight after a season-worst three-game losing streak.

Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis, which had a nine-game winning streak snapped.

Swayman, who stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, thwarted Jordan Kyrou from close range midway through the final period with the game tied.

The Bruins were making their first appearance in St. Louis since a 5-1 win in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals. The Blues went on to win the crown in seven games.

Ville Husso made for 31 saves for St. Louis, He had won his previous six starts.

Thomas deflected in a backhanded attempt by Vladimir Tarasenko with 2.4 seconds left in the second period to tie it 2-all. Thomas extended his career-best point streak to 14 games. He has seven goals and 19 assists during the streak, which is the longest current run in the NHL.

The Bruins have failed to score in their last 27 power-play attempts.

Hall, the first overall pick in the 2010 draft by Edmonton, deflected a shot from Derek Forbort midway through the second period to break a 1-all tie. It was Hall’s 17th goal of the season and first in eight games.

DeBrusk jammed in a shot from close range just 93 seconds into the second period to tie the game.

The Blues had recorded a point in their previous 12 games, going 11-0-1 since March 26. They had scored at least four goals in those 12 games, a franchise record.

DEADLY PAIR

Boston goalies Linus Ullmark, with 23 wins, and Jeremy Swayman, with 22 wins, are the only 20-plus win duo in the NHL this season.

WELCOME HOME

Boston C Trent Frederic grew up in St. Louis and made his first appearance as a member of Bruins on Tuesday. A 2016 graduate of De Smet Jesuit High, Frederic has a career-high six goals.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Play at Pittsburgh on Thursday,

Blues: Begin a four-game trip in San Jose on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Jurassic Park reopens for Toronto Raptors playoff game against Philadelphia 76ers

    The Toronto Raptors reopened Jurassic Park outside Scotiabank Arena for fans on Saturday after COVID-19 restrictions kept the courtyard closed for two years. Thousands of fans poured into the large courtyard on the arena's west side to watch Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. The game itself was held in Philadelphia. Vera Perez said she's happy to be able to watch the Raptors play once again in a public setting, but said she will still keep her m