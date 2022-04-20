McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins snap Blues' 9-game win streak

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, which won its second straight after a season-worst three-game losing streak.

Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis, which had a nine-game winning streak snapped.

Swayman, who stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, thwarted Jordan Kyrou from close range midway through the final period with the game tied.

The Bruins were making their first appearance in St. Louis since a 5-1 win in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals. The Blues went on to win the crown in seven games.

Ville Husso made for 31 saves for St. Louis, He had won his previous six starts.

Thomas deflected in a backhanded attempt by Vladimir Tarasenko with 2.4 seconds left in the second period to tie it 2-all. Thomas extended his career-best point streak to 14 games. He has seven goals and 19 assists during the streak, which is the longest current run in the NHL.

The Bruins have failed to score in their last 27 power-play attempts.

Hall, the first overall pick in the 2010 draft by Edmonton, deflected a shot from Derek Forbort midway through the second period to break a 1-all tie. It was Hall’s 17th goal of the season and first in eight games.

DeBrusk jammed in a shot from close range just 93 seconds into the second period to tie the game.

The Blues had recorded a point in their previous 12 games, going 11-0-1 since March 26. They had scored at least four goals in those 12 games, a franchise record.

DEADLY PAIR

Boston goalies Linus Ullmark, with 23 wins, and Jeremy Swayman, with 22 wins, are the only 20-plus win duo in the NHL this season.

WELCOME HOME

Boston C Trent Frederic grew up in St. Louis and made his first appearance as a member of Bruins on Tuesday. A 2016 graduate of De Smet Jesuit High, Frederic has a career-high six goals.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Play at Pittsburgh on Thursday,

Blues: Begin a four-game trip in San Jose on Thursday.

