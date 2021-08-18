Mcap MediaWire, Mcap Media, LLC Announces Termination of Acquisition by Image Protect Inc. (IMTL); Mcap Remains Privately Held

New York, New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mcap Media LLC and its Mcap MediaWire, LLC announces it has severed any and all ties to Image Protect, Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL), including any and all aforementioned affiliations indicating acquisition, merger, formation, or otherwise, and will remain privately held.

The decision was mutually agreed to by and between Mcap and IMTL management and is final and effective as of Monday, August 16, 2021.

Mark B. Newbauer, Mcap President and Founder states, “With respect to current IMTL management and shareholder base, we are saddened that we could not have moved forward as planned; however, after much deliberation among our team and advisors, we feel a parting of the ways here is our only choice in order to maintain full integrity of all we’ve built the past 10 years in serving issuers throughout the microcap space with unparalleled services and solutions.”

About McapMedia LLC

McapMedia is privately owned LLC and the parent company of Mcap MediaWire, a full-service press release and multimedia solutions firm for publicly traded companies, and a number of subsidiaries in development, all focused on media and publishing opportunities in the microcap market space, including Mcap+, an OTT platform in development with content aimed to attract and serve public companies, and their executive teams, shareholders, and microcap investors everywhere.

About Mcap MediaWire

Mcap MediaWire strives to provide the very best press release, digital media and financial disclosure solutions at highly competitive rates. We earn our clients for the long-term through exemplary service and quality of work. Our press releases include unlimited words, logo, hyperlinks, social media, industry trade circuits and more through the most impactful websites, news agencies, brokerage firms, trading platforms and more. Our services give your company exposure to an audience of millions, including journalists, investors, day-traders, fund managers and social media/messaging platforms. Now your press releases, earnings statements, branded articles, shareholder updates, corporate achievements can reach a vast and diverse audience around the world your Company and shareholders deserve!

