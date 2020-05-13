MCAN Mortgage Corporation Announces Final Voting Results

TORONTO, May 13, 2020 /CNW/ - MCAN Mortgage Corporation ("MCAN" or the "Company") today announced the final director election results from MCAN's 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, 2020.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation (CNW Group/MCAN Mortgage Corporation)

By a vote by ballot, the director nominees listed in the table below were all elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their resignations or their successors are elected or appointed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The number of shares, which were voted in favour of or withheld from voting by ballot for the election of each such director nominee, and such number as a percentage of the votes cast, were as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEES NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Glenn Doré 9,929,969 41,355 99.59 0.41 Philip C. Gillin 9,876,478 94,846 99.05 0.95 Gordon J. Herridge 9,860,255 111,069 98.89 1.11 Loraine D. McIntosh 9,878,635 92,689 99.07 0.93 Gaelen J. Morphet 9,877,835 93,489 99.06 0.94 Derek G. Sutherland 9,897,215 74,109 99.26 0.74 Ian Sutherland 9,948,015 23,309 99.77 0.23 Karen H. Weaver 9,895,029 76,295 99.23 0.77

MCAN is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MKP and is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories in Canada. MCAN also qualifies as a mortgage investment corporation ("MIC") under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The Company's primary objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Canadian mortgages, including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans, as well as other types of securities, loans and real estate investments. MCAN employs leverage by issuing term deposits that are eligible for Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance and are sourced through a network of independent financial agents. We manage our capital and asset balances based on the regulations and limits of the Tax Act, the Trust and Loan Companies Act (Canada) and OSFI.

Story continues

As a MIC, we are entitled to deduct the dividends that we pay to shareholders from our taxable income. Regular dividends are taxed as interest income to shareholders. We are also able to pay capital gains dividends, which would be taxed as capital gains to shareholders for income tax purposes. Dividends paid to foreign investors may be subject to withholding taxes. Additionally, to continue to meet the MIC criteria, 67% of our non-consolidated assets measured on a tax basis are required to be held in cash or cash equivalents and residential mortgages.

MCAN's wholly-owned subsidiary, XMC Mortgage Corporation, is an originator of single family residential mortgage products across Canada.

SOURCE MCAN Mortgage Corporation





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/13/c2435.html