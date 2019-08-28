McAdam secures Audi TCR Australia deal

The 2015 Super3 champion began working on a TCR programme after a recent test in an Audi at The Bend.

He's now confirmed that he'll join the MPC squad for the remainder of this season, starting with this weekend's round at Winton.

“I’ve never raced a front-wheel-drive car before, so there will be a lot to learn and get my head around,” said McAdam.

“The Bend test that I did was a great to get comfortable in the car and see what it is all about. My times there were really good, but I know that racing will be a whole new story."

MPC boss Troy Russell added: "It's great to have Liam join our team for the remaining rounds of the 2019 series.

"We've had a few drivers come and go, and they've all been fast, but it will be great to have one driver locked in for the remaining races.

"Liam was really good in the test that we did at The Bend and we feel that he is going to fit into the team well.

"Winton is a circuit that should suit our cars. We're looking forward to getting stuck into it."

McAdam will join in Russell Ingall and Leanne Tander in the MPC Audi line-up for Winton, while Aaron Cameron will continue in the team's VW Golf.

The Winton round will run to a two-day format, with practice, qualifying, and the first race all taking place this Saturday.