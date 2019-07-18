McIlroy's shocker, de Ligt to Juve and Froome's retrospective record - The Five Pointer

Welcome to The Five Pointer - Yahoo Sport's daily round-up of five talking points in sport.

The Open got underway at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland this morning with home favourite Rory McIlroy carding an eight on the first hole.

Juventus have announced the signing of Dutch centre-back Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax for £68m.

Chris Froome has become Great Britain’s first ever Grand Tour winner after being named the winner of the 2011 Vuelta a Espana.

17-year-old Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, who might start against Chelsea on the opening day of the season, has ‘frightening natural abilities’ according to Marcus Rashford.

Finally, Jason Roy looks set to feature in this year’s Ashes after his first England test call-up.

