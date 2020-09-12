McG says there is a darker cut of 'Terminator Salvation'

McG says that a different version of Terminator Salvation exists, and that he might be interested in releasing it (Image by Columbia Pictures)

McG says that he has a darker cut of Terminator Salvation, his 2009 installment to the beloved sci-fi blockbuster franchise.

The director made this admission to Comic Book Resources, but only after opening up about the mixed response to Salvation, which he insists isn’t as bad as its initial reviews.

"It's interesting because I feel like we did so much right with Terminator but, ultimately, got just enough wrong that we got beat up a little bit by the fanbase and it really, really broke my heart. And now, strangely, I think the film has started to age better.”

Salvation’s reputation has certainly been enhanced because of the poor response to both 2015’s Terminator Genisys and last year’s Terminator: Dark Fate.

Director McG arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. 'Terminator Salvation' at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on May 14, 2009 in Hollywood, California.

It was at this point that McG revealed that a different and darker cut to Terminator Salvation exists, before going into more detail about what he got right with the film, and why it ultimately didn’t connect with audiences as it should have.

“There is a different cut: I have my own cut of that film and there's people online that talk about wanting to see that cut. And that's interesting! But I think I got a lot of things right with that.

“Obviously, I think [uncredited screenwriter] Jonah Nolan is a very, very serious writer and he did the best he could. And Christian [Bale] is maybe the most talented actor working today and Sam [Worthington] did a really good job also.

“I think I got to take the punch on that one for not quite nailing the landing on the final expression of that movie and, who knows, maybe the cut that I have of that movie hidden away is the answer. It's darker! [Laughs] I don't know, that's for the fans to say."