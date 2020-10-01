MBN Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend





CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBN Corporation (TSX: MBN) (the “MBN”) is pleased to announce the fourth quarter dividend payable to shareholders of MBN Corporation as follows:



Record Date Payable Date Dividend Per

Equity Share December 31, 2020 January 15, 2021 $0.08

The dividends will be designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

The equity shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MBN.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This press release contains forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on historical information concerning distributions and dividends paid on the securities of issuers historically included in the portfolio of MBN. Actual future results, including the amount of distributions paid by MBN, may differ from the quarterly distribution amount. Specifically, the income from which distributions are paid may vary significantly due to: changes in portfolio composition; changes in distributions and dividends paid by issuers of securities included in MBN’s portfolio from time to time; there being no assurance that those issuers will pay distributions or dividends on their securities; the declaration of distributions and dividends by issuers of securities included in the portfolio will generally depend upon various factors, including the financial condition of each issuer and general economic and stock market conditions; the level of borrowing by MBN; and the uncertainty of realizing capital gains. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about MBN. You can find more detailed information about a fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes MBN’s current estimate, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents MBN's estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.





