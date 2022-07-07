MBK Real Estate Companies Recognized as a "Best Place to Work" in the Orange County Business Journal's Annual Listing

MBK Real Estate dedicates the coveted award to its committed team for fostering a thriving culture of excellence

IRIVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / A leader in real estate development throughout the western United States, MBK Real Estate has been named as one of the "Best Places To Work in Orange County" by the Orange County Business Journal and the Best Companies Group.

"Working at MBK Real Estate is a special experience that all of our team members feel every day, but to be honored for it publicly makes the entire experience even more meaningful for us," said John Masamori, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at MBK Real Estate. "After a rigorous assessment process, being named as a Best Place to Work is a validating testament to the way our workforce is treated, and the innumerable ways everyone on the team plays an irreplaceable role in MBK's success within the real estate industry."

MBK Real Estate Companies, Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture

MBK employees on "flannel day" during holiday spirit week

The annual list places MBK Real Estate among a select group of employers that are recognized for their treatment, recruitment and retention of employees. The county-wide list was open to all companies with at least 15 employees. The final list of honorees was determined by analyzing the results from an in-depth employer assessment and an employee feedback survey. Companies included on the final list are lauded not only for their dedication to workforce well-being, but to the community's economy and business influence.

Employees were asked for input on questions about overall atmosphere and work culture, diversity and inclusion, motivation levels, pride and satisfaction, competencies and expectations, sense of autonomy and security, company communication and trustworthiness, managerial relations, employee benefits, training and professional development opportunities, work-life balance, and more.

Employers completed detailed surveys disclosing company policies, recruiting and employment practices, organizational benefits, diversity and inclusion initiatives, giveback and wellness programs, training and career development priorities, demographics, and more.

MBK Real Estate Companies, Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture

MBK employees and their families at the company's "day in the park" picnic

"We center our employees in everything we do. We would never be named as one of the county's best places to work if we didn't treat them as the pulse that gives life to this company," said Katsuo Yamanaka, Chairman and President at MBK Real Estate. "Our team will always be MBK Real Estate's number one advantage and every person's continued growth and fulfillment, both personally and professionally, matters to us. We're humbled that our employees honored MBK with this recognition, but it's an achievement that we fully attribute and dedicate to them."

About MBK Real Estate

MBK Real Estate (MBK) is a leading developer and investor in senior living communities, multi-family residential and industrial real estate. Founded in 1990, MBK brings three decades of experience developing, acquiring, and operating award-winning projects and providing outstanding standards of service. MBK is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a global Fortune 500 company. For more information, visit www.mbk.com.

