Beterbiev knocks out Smith to retain light heavyweight belts

QUEBEC — Artur Beterbiev of Montreal defeated Callum Smith of Liverpool, England, by knockout in the seventh round to retain his WBC, IBF and WBO light heavyweight world championship in front of more than 10,000 boxing fans on Saturday night at the Centre Videotron.

Beterbiev, who has lived and trained in Montreal for the past 13 years, sent Smith to the canvas one minute into the seventh round.

The native from Chechnya could smell blood and it was only a matter of time before Smith would hit the floor once again, and this time he would not beat the count of 10. Smith’s corner said enough is enough, giving another knockout to Beterbiev.

In fact, the Russian-born boxer is the only fighter with a perfect record of wins versus knockouts ratio, as his 20th victory was recorded with his 20th knockout.

Originally scheduled for August 2023, both boxers did not show any signs of rust, as Smith’s last fight was 16 months before this showdown while Beterbiev, who had to cancel the fight because of a surgery in July, last fought a year ago.

But it was Beterbiev who sent a strong message early in the first round when he started hitting Smith with good right-hand shots that continued to connect with the Liverpool opponent.

In the second round, the former WBA super-middleweight champion from 2018 to 2020, showed signs that he could box with Beterbiev. But the world champion, who will turn 39 on Jan. 21, came back stronger, and started pounding Smith with devastating right-hand shots that were prepared by Beterbiev jabs with his left hand.

The following rounds, Smith tried to escape Beterbiev devastating right hand, but to no avail, as the champion kept attacking the WBC's No. 1 challenger, to finally end in the seventh round, when the British boxer’s corner decided to end the bout.

“No matter what, Smith is a fighter that I respect a lot but in the third or fourth round, I knew I had him and it was only a matter of time," said Beterbiev after the fight.

With his victory, all eyes will turn to a meeting with Russian boxer, Dmitry Bivol, the WBA world champion for a unification fight later in 2024, probably in Saudi Arabia.

Marc Ramsey, Beterbiev’s trainer, said the fight would not be in early spring. “Artur just finished 16 weeks of training, and with Ramadan in March, I think he has earned a good rest."

In the semifinal of the evening, Montreal’s Christian Mbilli, proved to be too strong for his opponent from Australia, Rohan Murdock.

Mbilli kept his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International Super Middleweight titles by TKO when Murdock’s corner decided it was enough after six rounds.

Right from the opening bell, Mbilli was on the prowl for a solid victory and his hooks, from both left and right, were hitting Murdock’s jaw.

The Montreal resident could smell blood and it was only a question of time before Mbilli would knock Murdock out. However, the Australian’s corner saw enough and decided to end the bout, giving the victory to Mbilli.

Camille Estephan, the owner of Eye Of The Tiger Management, was beaming after the fight.

“Tonight, the MVP of the evening was the (Centre Videotron) crowd. They were amazing — 10, 031 fans who braved the winter elements and showed up, it’s simply amazing," said Estephan.

For Estephan, with Beterbiev and MBilli, the boxers from the province of Quebec shined in front of the international television audience.

In earlier fights, Leila Beaudoin of Temiscouata, Que., won a unanimous decision over Elizabeth Espinoza of Mexico. Christopher Guerrero of Montreal won a unanimous decision over Sergio Herrera of Mexico

Imam Khataev of Australia defeated Rodolfo Gomez Jr. of Texas when the referee stopped the bout at 2:17 in the first round. Mathieu Wilkens of Quebec also won a unanimous decision against Mexican boxer Jose Arias Alavarez.

Mehmet Unal registered a TKO at 57 seconds of the first round when the referee stopped the fight against Dragan Lepei of Italy, and finally, Australian Jason Moloney successfully defended his WBO bantamweight world championship when he registered an unpopular majority decision against challenger Saul Sanchez of California.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024.

Luc Lang, The Canadian Press