Is MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

In 2017, Bill Fallon was appointed CEO of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

See our latest analysis for MBIA

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How Does Bill Fallon's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, MBIA Inc. has a market capitalization of US$587m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$4.0m over the year to December 2019. That's below the compensation, last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$900k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from US$200m to US$800m, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$2.3m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of MBIA. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 19% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 81% is other remuneration. So it seems like there isn't a significant difference between MBIA and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package.

As you can see, Bill Fallon is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean MBIA Inc. is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at MBIA has changed over time.

Story continues

NYSE:MBI CEO Compensation May 5th 2020

Is MBIA Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years MBIA Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 34% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 70%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has MBIA Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 2.6% over three years, many shareholders in MBIA Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by MBIA Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 2 warning signs for MBIA that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.