MBG Holdings Appoints Samantha Sondrup as Chief Operating Officer

MBG Holdings, Inc
·4 min read
MBG Holdings, Inc
MBG Holdings, Inc

Sondrup is Experienced Operator and a Leader in MBG Growth Initiatives

AUSTIN, TX, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – MBG Holdings, Inc (OTC Pink: MBGH), holding company of Onepath Systems, LLC and AMR Resources, LLC, a leading telecommunications lifecycle company, today announced that the Company has appointed Samantha Sondrup as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MBG Holdings, Inc and AMR Resources, LLC effective immediately. As COO, Mrs. Sondrup will be responsible for maintaining and driving operational results within the company. She previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff for MBG Holdings Inc.

Chairman and CEO of MBG Holdings, Inc. James Frinzi, commented, “Samantha has proven to be a skilled communicator, effective leader and driven businessperson who has already been instrumental in stimulating company growth, maintaining key operational procedures, optimizing processes and ensuring day-to-day operational excellence. The recently adopted MBGH Growth Strategy surrounding the new ASPire product line and Amply-5 Private Networks division was largely established and is run by Samantha. She has also been hands on in coordinating new division lines and bridging them into the existing AMR Resource operational front. We believe that Samantha’s transition to COO is a natural one, and we have every confidence that she will be a strong leader in her new role.”

Mrs. Sondrup added, “I am honored to provide leadership to such an experienced operational team and look forward to bringing strategic vision to the MBG organization in this new position. As COO I already have several initiatives in development that I anticipate will drive results, spur growth and increase the overall efficiency of the corporation.”

Samantha Sondrup has over 10 years’ experience in the telecommunications and home service provider industries. She has served in positions of increasing responsibility, demonstrating strong management skills, interdepartmental communication, and strategic business thinking that enabled her to scale into a C-Suite position where she served as Chief of Staff before joining MBG Holdings inc. During her career she developed new 1099 programs, led an IT Department, drafted company business plans and proposals for customers and investors, led dissolutions of entire companies, and much more, before joining the MBGH Team. Mrs. Sondrup earned both Bachelor of Science, Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from Chadron State College, Nebraska.

The Company also announced the resignation of Jeremie Peterkin as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Director of MBG Holdings, Inc., effective immediately.

About MBG Holdings

MBG Holdings, Inc is the holding company of Onepath Systems, LLC and AMR Resources, LLC, a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems, and a global technician base. AMR Resources, LLC specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system/network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company’s clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, and government.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as such term is defined in the Exchange Act. These statements reflect our current expectations regarding our possible future results of operations, performance, and achievements. Wherever possible, the Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based on information currently available to us. Accordingly, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, which could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Further, the safe harbor provisions of the Exchange Act may not apply to an issuer that issues penny stock. These statements speak only as of the date of this Press Release. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Press Release except as required by federal applicable law.


Contact:
Mike McClure
MBG Holdings
(512) 360-0459
mike.mcclure@multibandglobal.com

Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com


