MBC vs CAL Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan AC vs Calcutta Customs Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The inaugural match of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge will be played between Mohun Bagan AC vs Calcutta Customs Club. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has announced the tournament to be played between November 24 and 28, 2020. The venue will be Eden Gardens for all the matches. The team composition of MBC looks stronger on paper with the likes of Manoj Tiwary and D Das on the side. However, CAL cannot be underestimated as they have some of the youngsters that are capable of delivering on both fronts and eager to make a point. The match is scheduled to be played at 4:00 pm IST at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

MBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan A.C vs Calcutta Customs Club Live Streaming

All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.

MBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan A.C vs Calcutta Customs Club: Live Score / Scorecard

MBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan A.C vs Calcutta Customs Club: Match Details

November 24 – 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

MBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan A.C playing 11 against Calcutta Customs Club: Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das (WK), Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

MBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club playing 11 against Mohun Bagan A.C: Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Ravi Kant Singh, Agniv Pan (WK), Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Abhi Las Semwal