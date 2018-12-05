Mbappe: Wenger was such a gentleman when I rejected Arsenal

The Frenchman insists that Wenger wasn’t angry about him snubbing a move to the Emirates Stadium back in 2017

Kylian Mbappe says Arsene Wenger was such a ‘gentleman’ when the-then Monaco star rejected a move to Arsenal.

Wenger’s admiration for Mbappe has been well documented and the former Arsenal manager revealed last year that he even visited the forward’s house in an attempt to sign him when he was still a Monaco player.

It wasn’t enough to convince Mbappe as the forward ended up joining Paris Saint-Germain, originally on loan, and then for around £160 million this summer.

The move has clearly paid off; the French sensation has already recorded 35 goals and 22 assists in 59 games for the Ligue 1 giants.

Mbappe’s form helped him lift the World Cup with France in July and win the inaugural Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday night.

But he still holds plenty of respect for Wenger and told France Football: “He is a real French football monument who has left Arsenal.

Mbappe won the inaugural Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player in world football

“I have not seen many people in this world being viewed in such a unanimous way.

“A little while ago, before I signed for PSG, we were in contact in 2017. I chose a different direction but he wasn’t annoyed at me.

“He was a gentleman about it and wished me good luck.”

Unai Emery and Mbappe at PSG training

Mbappe also played under Unai Emery at PSG, and also has plenty of kind words for the current Arsenal boss despite Emery getting sacked at the end of last season.

“I do not forget that he helped me adapt to this big team, which was not easy.

“I have a lot of respect for this man even if he did not succeed in Paris.

“He won titles before and I hope he wins them again after. I sent him a congratulatory message when he signed for Arsenal, and now I am following from afar.”



