Mbappe eyes Platini mark for France as captain revels in 'carefree' generation

Kylian Mbappe hailed the "carefree" mindset of the new France generation as the forward eyes surpassing Michel Platini on Les Bleus' all-time scoring charts.

The Paris Saint-German superstar scored twice in his first game as France captain as Didier Deschamps' side hammered the Netherlands 4-0 to kickstart their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Friday.

That double took the 24-year-old striker to 38 goals in 67 appearances for his country, just three international strikes short of Platini, who sits fourth in France's leading scorers chart.

Antoine Griezmann (43), Thierry Henry (51) and Olivier Giroud (53) are the only three to manage more and Mbappe is out to catch Platini when Deschamps' men visit the Republic of Ireland on Monday.

He said at Sunday's pre-match press conference: "It's an honour but it's also the next target to beat.

"Platini remains a legend of French football but I want to continue my journey and it goes through Michel Platini."

France fell agonisingly short at the World Cup in Qatar, losing on penalties to Argentina in the final, but the future appears incredibly bright for Les Bleus.

Deschamps has the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Edouard Camavinga in midfield, while Randal Kolo Muani provides support for Mbappe up top.

Centre-back pairing Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano are yet to reach their 25th birthdays and Mbappe says he is relishing leading a youthful France.

"I don't know all the generations. This one is carefree," he added. "We always have this desire to show that we can do good things.

"This team can aim for the heights. In adversity, we will see other things. We had a first match that we made easy. We will see in due time.

"Maybe there will be more difficult moments and I hope that we can overcome them."

As for the captaincy, Mbappe suggested little has changed despite taking the armband from the retired Hugo Lloris.

Story continues

He continued: "I was the same, I naturally played my new role. There was not much to say in relation to the team's performance. I'm not going to talk just to talk.

"I was the link between the two generations but there were no differences during the week. The group is doing very well, I did not have to intervene. The less work I have, the better for everyone.

"We must not get carried away and we have started qualifying well. Tomorrow's match will be more complicated than what people may think."