Mbappé stays, PSG receive Ligue 1 title and Marseille pip Monaco to second

The French top flight's equivalent of an Icelandic saga ended on Saturday night when Paris Saint-Germain confirmed that striker Kylian Mbappé would extend his contract with the club and stay until 2025.

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi - with Mbappé at his side - announced the glad tidings on the pitch at the Parc des Princes to a grateful horde of fans before the side's final match of the Ligue 1 season against Metz.

Mbappé, who joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, had been wooed by Real Madrid throughout the season.

The Spanish champions had made confident noises about signing him and Mbappé perpetuated the intrigue with the contract ending on 30 June.

"I'm going to stay in my hometown and do what I like doing ... playing football and winning more trophies," said Mbappé.

That brought cheers. And the rejoicing continued despite a comparatively low key start from the hosts.

Joy

Fittingly, after Metz's Pape Matar Sarr spurned the best chance of the opening period, Mbappé broke the deadlock.

Angel Di Maria, making his last appearance for the club after seven years, cut in from the right and slid a pass through for Mbappé.

The 23-year-old France international rounded the Metz goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard and slotted home his 26th goal in Ligue 1 this season.

Number 27 came two minutes later. Lionel Messi picked up a pass from Neymar, looked to the right and passed to the left where Mbappé had just got ahead of Metz defender William Mikelbrencis.

The ball went in with a slight defelection off the hapless defender.

Rout

Neymar added the third after 32 mintues to continue the party against a side who had been in the relegation zone since the sixth match of the season.

Five minutes after the restart, Mbappé had his hat trick to make it 4-0. He latched onto Kiki Kouyate's back pass and swept past Caillard. Mbappé hit the post after some neat interplay between Messi and Neymar.

Di Maria scrambled home the fifth and promptly broke down in tears. He was given a guard of honour as he left the field in the 75th minute to be replaced by Ander Herrera.

The 34-year-old Argentine was hailed at a special presentation ceremony before the glitzy son et lumière extravaganza for the Ligue 1 trophy presentation.

As PSG celebrated a record equalling 10th top flight title, the 5-0 rout sent Metz into Ligue 2 after Saint-Etienne drew 1-1 at Nantes to move into 18th - the relegation play-off slot with Auxerre from Ligue 2

There was late drama further up the food chain. Monaco, leading 2-1 at Lens, were pegged back when Ignatius Kpene Ganago scored deep into stoppage time for the hosts.

The 2-2 draw, coupled with Marseille's 4-0 destruction of Strasbourg, meant Marseille claimed second place and the second automatic spot for the group stages of next season's Champions League.

Monaco, who finished third on 69 points, will enter the qualifying rounds for the competition.

Rennes, who started the day in fourth - the place for next season's Europa League, looked to be slipping into fifth after Timothy Weah gave Lille a 2-1 lead in the 88th minute.

That strike and Nice's recovery from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 at Reims meant Europa Conference League football for Bruno Genesio's side.

But Sehrou Guirassy headed home the equaliser in the last minute at the Stade Pierre Mauroy to salvage the draw and return Rennes to fourth.

