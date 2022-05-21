AP Source: Mbappé to stay at PSG after rejecting Real Madrid

·3 min read

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after again turning down the chance to join Real Madrid.

The France forward has agreed to a three-year contract extension that is close to being signed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the contract talks publicly.

The 23-year-old Mbappé’s contract is expiring in June and he would have been available on a free transfer.

Instead of joining 13-time European champion Madrid, which has chased him for so long, Mbappé is staying to try to deliver PSG its first Champions League title.

Madrid managed to beat PSG in the Champions League this season but not in the transfer market once again.

The Spanish giant’s failure to sign Mbappé is a significant blow for its president, Florentino Pérez, who has been trying to get the transfer over the line for a year.

PSG turned down Madrid's official bid of 180 million euros ($190 million) — the same amount it signed Mbappé for from Monaco in 2017 — and even another reported amount of 200 million euros ($211 million) was not enough to sell its star despite him having only a year remaining on his contract. Mbappé said wanted to leave at the end of last season, but only on the right terms for PSG.

The wealth of the club’s Qatar sovereign wealth fund ownership linked to the emir allows PSG to resist bids that could prove irresistible to other clubs without state funding.

The non-transfer reflects the shifting power dynamics in European football. Pérez was one of the architects of the European Super League breakaway from the UEFA Champions League that imploded within 48 hours in April 2021.

PSG opted out of joining the 12 Super League founders, allowing its president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, to gain one of the most powerful roles in the game as head of the European Club Association.

Pérez is still pursuing his Super League dream in conflict with UEFA.

Signing Mbappé would have provided a statement signing for Pérez from a team that only emerged as a rival in the last decade through its Qatari funding.

But the energy expended in pursuing the transfer, and optimism from Madrid, which is chasing its record-extending 14th European Cup win when it meets Liverpool in next Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris, has come to nothing.

The tension between the clubs was evident when PSG was knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Madrid in March — despite leading 2-0 overall with two Mbappé goals — and Al-Khelaifi remains under UEFA investigation for allegedly confronting match officials after the loss.

Madrid is being thwarted yet again, having tried to sign Mbappé after he left Monaco in 2017 — and even before that.

He visited Madrid’s facilities aged 14, and was greeted by France great Zinedine Zidane, but he instead chose to launch his stellar career at Monaco.

Mbappé’s first professional goal came at the age of 17 years, 62 days, which beat the Monaco club record held by Thierry Henry.

Henry’s is France’s record scorer with 51 goals. Mbappé is already on 26 and may well overtake him as a PSG player.

He is PSG’s second-highest scorer with 168 goals and could surpass Edinson Cavani’s record of 200 next season.

However, Mbappe misses out on the chance to play alongside France teammate Karim Benzema for Madrid in what would have been a devastating partnership and the envy of Europe.

Over the past year they have been prolific together for Les Bleus and both netted when France won the Nations League final.

But when France defends its World Cup title later this year in Qatar, they’ll only be teammates on the national team.

___

Harris reported from Manchester, England.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Rob Harris And Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • AC Milan on the verge of history after 11-year wait for Scudetto success

    Avoid defeat and the Rossoneri are champions as Stefano Pioli looks to complete his magnificent work at the San Siro

  • Angel Di Maria leaving PSG after seven seasons

    PARIS (AP) — Angel Di Maria is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after seven seasons with the club. The Argentina winger's contract is expiring and the French champions announced his departure late Friday night. “Angel Di Maria has left a permanent mark on the history of the club," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “He will remain in the memories of the supporters as someone with an irreproachable attitude, who has defended our colors with faultless commitment.” Al-Khelaifi urged fans to “head do

  • See exclusive portraits from EW's <em>This Is Us</em> summer BBQ cover shoot

    To mark the upcoming series finale of 'This Is Us,' Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Jon Huertas, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Chris Sullivan partook in a vintage summer BBQ in L.A. for EW's digital cover shoot.

  • Dai Creator Rune Christensen on Terra's Collapse

    The MakerDAO founder wasn’t in the mood to say “I told you so,” following Terra’s stablecoin collapse, on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover.”

  • Vin Diesel Shares Glimpses from Fast X Set with Brie Larson, 'Sister' Jordana Brewster: 'Blessed'

    "The sigh of siblings reuniting," Vin Diesel captioned a video of himself and longtime Fast & Furious costar Jordana Brewster

  • Kahnawake mobilizes as Bill 96 nears passage with no exemption for Indigenous communities

    A sense of urgency is swelling in Kahnawake as leaders and residents scramble to find ways to compel the government to change course on Bill 96, a sweeping French language bill that has ignited local outrage. The bill is likely to pass next week with no exemptions for Indigenous people in Quebec, despite weeks of Indigenous voices sounding the alarm about the bill’s far-reaching effects and a lack of consultation. To many Kahnawa’kehró:non, the bill is unacceptable not only for its impacts to e

  • Unifor members ratify new contract at Resolute Forest Products' pulp and paper mills

    MONTREAL — Unifor says workers it represents at Resolute Forest Products' pulp and paper mills in Canada have voted to approve a new contract reached last week. The union says 89.5 per cent voted in favour of the four-year agreement that it says will serve as a basis for negotiations with all other employers in the forest industry. The master agreement covers seven of Resolute's pulp and paper mills in Canada. The deal includes average wage increases of between 20 and 24 per cent in total over t

  • Pochettino says he has no idea about Mbappé's future

    PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said Friday he has no idea whether Kylian Mbappé will leave the club amid widespread speculation he could join Real Madrid. Mbappé, whose contract expires in June, has made clear that he will make his decision public before the end of the month. “I don’t know what his decision is. I think it’s a personal matter for Kylian, and for the club," Pochettino said ahead of PSG's last match of the season. “There are lots of rumors going around."

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Phil Mickelson biographer explains his decision to scoop himself on the comments that set the golf world on fire

    Alan Shipnuck set the golf world ablaze by publishing Phil Mickelson's comments on the Saudi Golf League three months before his book came out.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • NHL playoffs preview: Panthers seeking redemption in reunion with Lightning

    Florida stands in Tampa's path toward a third consecutive Stanley Cup.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • NHL playoffs preview: Bring on the 'Battle of Alberta' in Round 2

    Expect the first Flames-Oilers playoff series since 1991 to be fast, emotional, entertaining, gripping, and a little greasy.

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M