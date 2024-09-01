Mbappé finally ends run of bad luck with first LaLiga goal 💥

Kylian Mbappé can finally breathe a sigh of relief after being made to wait for his first LaLiga goal with Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men were struggling to find the net against Real Betis, and it was initially a frustrating night for the star attacker.

Madrid have failed to score in the first half of their last three matches even with the big names at their disposal. One of Sunday’s best chances saw the new No. 9 miss from mere yards out after Vinicius Junior’s effort hit the post.

But the Frenchman’s poor luck finally ended when Federico Valverde pulled off a slick through ball despite numerous defenders in the box.

The back-heel left Mbappé one-on-one against Rui Silva, and he made no mistake. He’s up and running in Spain after 25 shot attempts from his first four league games.