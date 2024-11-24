🇪🇸 Mbappé back among the goals as Real Madrid see off Leganés

🇪🇸 Mbappé back among the goals as Real Madrid see off Leganés

Mbappé back on target as Real Madrid win





Scorers: Mbappé 43', Valverde 66', Bellingham 85'

Real Madrid blew away Leganés with an emphatic 3-0 win away from home in LaLiga.

Kylian Mbappé had the ball in the back of the net after just ten minutes, but his attempt was ruled out for offside.

Then just before half-time, the Frenchman had the ball in the back of the net for real this time. As Leganés tried to counter-attack, the ball was quickly won back by Arda Güler, and Vinícius Júnior unselfishly squared the ball across goal to supply an easy finish for Mbappé.

Before the game, Federico Valverde had been handed the captain's armband, and he showed up with a superbly hit free-kick low into the bottom corner.

Jude Bellingham sealed the win when he tapped home a rebound from a Brahim Díaz shot that had bounced back off the crossbar.

The win puts Real Madrid back into second place in the standings, four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are next in action on Wednesday evening, as they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Champions League.

📸 OSCAR DEL POZO - AFP or licensors