Who is Mazi Smith, the Dallas Cowboys’ first-round draft pick?

The Dallas Cowboys selected Mazi Smith with the 26th pick in the first round in the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City on Friday.

Here’s what you should know about the new Cowboy:

▪ Name: Mazi Smith

▪ Position: Defensive tackle

▪ School: Michigan

▪ Background: The 6-foot-3, 323-pound redshirt junior, Smith was first-team all-Big Ten at Michigan in 2022. He made 14 starts with 48 tackles, 2.5 for losses. He was an honorable mention Big Ten selection in 2021.

He was a four-star top 50 recruit and two-time all-state pick at East Kenwood (Mich.) High School.

In October, he was stopped by police for speeding. He was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon. He did not have a license to carry it. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.