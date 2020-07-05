Mazda secures 1-2 at IMSA Daytona 240 race, Tincknell/Bomarito win

David Malsher-Lopez
Autosport
Mazda secures 1-2 in IMSA Daytona 240 round
Mazda secures 1-2 in IMSA Daytona 240 round

Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell led Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez across the line in a Mazda 1-2 finish at the IMSA WeatherTech 240 race at Daytona.

Bomarito's lap 53 pitstop, which succeeded a particularly fruitful stint in which the American driver overtook the Acuras and Cadillac cars after a wet-dry opener, left second driver Tincknell with a heavy advantage to stable-mate Jarvis in the second half of the race.

Polesitter Helio Castroneves had no issues holding off Jarvis's Mazda at the start, with Juan Pablo Montoya driving the second Acura around the outside of Bomarito at the horseshoe corner to grab third.

However, Bomarito took just two laps to return the favour.

Montoya and Castroneves stopped on laps 5 and 7 respectively to change from wet tires to slicks, leaving Bomarito up front, just ahead of teammate Jarvis.

The two Mazdas then switched to slicks, but the four turbocharged cars were now behind the two Cadillacs of Chaves (AXR) and Ryan Briscoe (Wayne Taylor Racing) who had been brave enough to start on slicks.

Bomarito and Jarvis passed Castroneves as the Brazilian was struggling and losing time to the charging Montoya, who was now 11s behind Briscoe.

When those Cadillacs pitted just before the 40min mark - Briscoe stayed on board for WTR, but Pipo Derani took over from Chaves - Montoya's Acura took the lead, but Bomarito leapfrogged the ex-IndyCar champion in the next round of stops.

Bomarito and Montoya soon caught up with Briscoe, and the WTR driver ceded second to Bomarito on Lap 33, who then set about trying to close down the gap to leader Derani.

At exactly half distance Derani pitted from the lead, which handed first place to Bomarito who had been tailing him by less than one second.

The #55 Mazda at this point was 10sec ahead of Montoya whose mirrors were now full of the other Mazda piloted by Jarvis' team-mate Tristan Nunez.

Nunez handed the #77 back to Jarvis on the next round of stops and, a lap later, Bomarito stopped to give the leading Mazda to Harry Tincknell, and the #55's advantage was such that it was able to retain the lead.

Jarvis, meanwhile, emerged from the pits behind Cameron but took barely more than a lap to dispose of the Acura and home in on second-placed Derani.

The final scheduled stops, with around half an hour to go, left Tincknell 13s ahead of Jarvis, who was unable to prevent the #55 car from claiming victory

Sebastian Bourdais was third, having jumped both Dane Cameron and Derani to grab third, and was only 5.2s behind the second Mazda.

Cameron, sharing the #6 Acura with Montoya, staved off Derani.

In the GTLM class, the #3 Corvette piloted by Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor won out, beating the Porsche of Laurens Vanthoor and Earl Bamber by just two seconds at the line.

Although the other Porsche - the #911 of Nick Tandy - was the only GTLM car to start the race on wet tires and pulled a 17sec lead in just three laps, Vanthoor took over the class lead in the early stages, before custody was taken over by the #25 RLL BMW of Bruno Spengler.

Taylor held the Corvette among the leading runners before handing over to Garcia, who took over the lead later on the race after Spengler stopped, but came under heavy pressure from Bamber in the late stages.

However, Garcia showed he was in control by slamming in the fastest GTLM lap of the race in the final five minutes, eventually passing the checkered flag 2s ahead of the Porsche to score the 100th win for Corvette Racing on US soil.

The #14 Lexus of Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz secured the GT Daytona class victory, having converted from pole, beating Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo for an all-Lexus class 1-2.

The Lexuses spent the majority of the race in first and second, beating the Acuras of Mario Farnbacher/Matt McMurry and Alvaro Parente/Misha Goikhberg by a considerable margin.

Vilander clinched fifth for Scuderia Corsa, while Lawson Aschenback was a lapped sixth after making a desperate splash n dash in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3.

Race results

Pos

Class

Driver

Car

Laps

Gap

1

DPi

J.Bomarito, H.Tincknell

Mazda

95

2h40m11.281s

2

DPi

O.Jarvis, T.Nunez

Mazda

95

10.168s

3

DPi

J.Barbosa, S.Bourdais

Cadillac

95

15.378s

4

DPi

D.Cameron, J.P.Montoya

Acura

95

27.335s

5

DPi

G.Chaves, P.Derani

Cadillac

95

31.275s

6

DPi

R.van der Zande, R.Briscoe

Cadillac

95

1m06.779s

7

DPi

C.Miller, T.Vautier

Cadillac

95

1m18.511s

8

GTLM

A.Garcia, J.Taylor

Chevrolet

90

5 Laps

9

GTLM

E.Bamber, L.Vanthoor

Porsche

90

5 Laps

10

GTLM

N.Tandy, F.Makowiecki

Porsche

90

5 Laps

11

GTLM

B.Spengler, C.De Phillippi

BMW

90

5 Laps

12

GTLM

O.Gavin, T.Milner

Chevrolet

89

6 Laps

13

GTLM

J.Krohn, J.M.Edwards

BMW

89

6 Laps

14

GTD

J.Hawksworth, A.Telitz

Lexus

87

8 Laps

15

GTD

F.Montecalvo, T.Bell

Lexus

86

9 Laps

16

GTD

M.Farnbacher, M.McMurry

Acura

86

9 Laps

17

GTD

A.Parente, M.Goikhberg

Acura

86

9 Laps

18

GTD

C.MacNeil, T.Vilander

Ferrari

86

9 Laps

19

GTD

G.Robinson, L.Aschenbach

Mercedes

85

10 Laps

20

GTD

R.Hardwick, P.Long

Porsche

85

10 Laps

21

GTD

R.Foley, B.Auberlen

BMW

85

10 Laps

22

GTD

A.Lally, J.Potter

Lamborghini

85

10 Laps

23

GTD

T.Bechtolsheimer, M.Miller

Acura

85

10 Laps

24

GTD

C.Fergus, P.Holton

McLaren

85

10 Laps

25

GTD

R.Ferriol, S.Pumpelly

Audi

84

11 Laps

26

DPi

H.Castroneves, R.Taylor

Acura

43

Not running

