Mazda seals IMSA SportsCar victory at Mosport after late restart
Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez handed Mazda its second IMSA Sportscar Championship victory in as many weeks at Mosport, after a heavy crash for Victor Franzoni prompted a late-race restart.
The #77 Team Joest Mazda ran second to the sister #55 Mazda of Harry Tincknell and Jonathan Bomarito for much of the race but assumed the lead following a slow final pitstop for the latter in the last hour.
Franzoni brought out the full-course caution and then the red flags after losing control of his #50 Juncos Racing Cadillac on a bump at Clayton Corner with just under half an hour remaining, going heavily into the tyre barriers.
Franzoni escaped serious injury but was taken to the medical centre for checks.
Daytona Prototype international points leaders Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya staved off a fierce attack from the #31 Whelan Engineering Cadillac of Pipo Derani to claim the final step on the podium for Penske.
The CORE Autosport Nissan of Colin Braun took pole on Saturday, but the #54 relinquished its place at the head of the field as the team elected to change its starting driver to John Bennett.
Helio Castroneves led the early running in the #6 Penske Acura from Bomarito and Montoya.
Bomarito made a bold overtaking attempt on Castroneves at Moss Corner before going side-by-side with the Penske driver on the high-speed run down the Mario Andretti Straightaway.
Castroneves held firm and maintained the lead, but Bomarito found a way past as the Penske got held up in GT Daytona traffic on the exit of Turn 5.
Nunez forced the #77 past Montoya in a similar fashion and made significant inroads into Castroneves ahead of the first round of routine pitstops.
The two Penskes got back past the #77, now with Jarvis at the wheel, while Bomarito's 12-second lead prior to the stops was trimmed to just over three seconds.
The leading trio then pitted after the #38 ORECA of Cameron Cassels stopped on track, eventually bringing out the full-course yellow entering the final hour.
Jarvis cycled into the lead after slow pitstop work cost the #55 of Tincknell valuable seconds.
The order remained unchanged until Franzoni brought out a second full-course yellow just minutes after the restart, which eventually turned into a red flag.
Jarvis held onto the lead until the finish, with Tincknell just fending off a late attack from Cameron to take second place.
Derani claimed fourth after an epic battle with Taylor that produced side-by-side action through Turns 2 and 3, with the #31 eventually taking the place on the exit of Turn 4.
Under pressure from the recovering #50 of Braun, Derani was forced to turn defence into an attack on Taylor, who in turn got baulked by traffic and had to cede the place.
A clever strategy for the #912 Porsche of Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor was key to securing the fifth consecutive victory of the season for the manufacturer.
Jesse Krohn led the initial running in the #24 BMW from the Chip Ganassi Ford GT of Ryan Briscoe, but the pair were usurped by Vanthoor after the second round of stops.
Bamber never looked under threat from then on and edged Krohn's team-mate John Edwards by 1.208 seconds at the flag.
Nick Tandy and Patrick Pilet claimed third place in the #911 Porsche, despite falling behind the #25 BMW of Tom Blomqvist and Connor de Phillippi in traffic.
Bill Auberlen made it two wins in two weekends in GT Daytona in the Turner Motorsport BMW, beating the Acura of Mario Farnbacher and Trent Hindman and the Lexus of Townsend Bell and Frank Montecalvo.
Race result
Pos
Class
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
DPi
O.Jarvis, T.Nunez
Mazda Team Joest
Mazda
125
2h48m04.679s
2
DPi
J.Bomarito, H.Tincknell
Mazda Team Joest
Mazda
125
1.699s
3
DPi
J.P.Montoya, D.Cameron
Acura Team Penske
Acura
125
2.502s
4
DPi
F.Nasr, P.Derani
Whelen Engineering Racing
Cadillac
125
4.708s
5
DPi
R.Taylor, H.Castroneves
Acura Team Penske
Acura
125
5.058s
6
DPi
R.van der Zande, J.Taylor
Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R
Cadillac
125
11.747s
7
DPi
J.Bennett, C.Braun
CORE Autosport
Nissan
125
34.322s
8
DPi
S.Trummer, S.Simpson
JDC-Miller Motorsports
Cadillac
124
1 Lap
9
DPi
M.Goikhberg, T.Vautier
JDC-Miller Motorsports
Cadillac
122
3 Laps
10
LMP2
M.McMurry, D.Kellett
PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports
ORECA/Gibson
120
5 Laps
11
DPi
J.Barbosa, F.Albuquerque
Mustang Sampling Racing
Cadillac
119
Not running
12
GTLM
E.Bamber, L.Vanthoor
Porsche GT Team
Porsche
116
9 Laps
13
GTLM
J.Krohn, J.M.Edwards
BMW Team RLL
BMW
116
9 Laps
14
GTLM
P.Pilet, N.Tandy
Porsche GT Team
Porsche
116
9 Laps
15
GTLM
T.Blomqvist, C.De Phillippi
BMW Team RLL
BMW
116
9 Laps
16
GTLM
R.Briscoe, R.Westbrook
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Ford
116
9 Laps
17
GTLM
J.Hand, D.Muller
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
Ford
116
9 Laps
18
GTLM
J.Magnussen, A.Garcia
Corvette Racing
Chevrolet
116
9 Laps
19
GTLM
O.Gavin, M.Fassler
Corvette Racing
Chevrolet
116
9 Laps
20
GTD
B.Auberlen, R.Foley
Turner Motorsport
BMW
113
12 Laps
21
GTD
M.Farnbacher, T.Hindman
Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
Acura
113
12 Laps
22
GTD
F.Montecalvo, T.Bell
AIM Vasser Sullivan
Lexus
113
12 Laps
23
GTD
P.Lindsey, P.Long
Park Place Motorsports
Porsche
113
12 Laps
24
GTD
S.Hargrove, Z.Robichon
Pfaff Motorsports
Porsche
113
12 Laps
25
GTD
K.Legge, A.Beatriz
Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing
Acura
113
12 Laps
26
GTD
B.Keating, J.Bleekemolen
Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports
Mercedes
113
12 Laps
27
GTD
J.Potter, A.Lally
Magnus Racing
Lamborghini
113
12 Laps
28
GTD
C.MacNeil, T.Vilander
Scuderia Corsa
Ferrari
113
12 Laps
29
GTD
P.Holton, M.Plumb
Compass Racing
McLaren
113
12 Laps
30
GTD
G.Robinson, L.Aschenbach
Lone Star Racing
Mercedes
112
13 Laps
31
LMP2
K.Masson, C.Cassels
Performance Tech Motorsports
ORECA/Gibson
101
Not running
32
DPi
W.Owen, V.Franzoni
Juncos Racing
Cadillac
100
Not running
33
GTD
R.Heistand, J.Hawksworth
AIM Vasser Sullivan
Lexus
76
Not running
-
GTD
B.Sellers, R.Hardwick
Paul Miller Racing
Lamborghini
0
Withdrawn
