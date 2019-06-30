Mazda ends long wait for IMSA victory with one-two at Watkins Glen

Stephen Brunsdon
Autosport
Mazda ends wait for IMSA victory at Watkins Glen
Mazda ends wait for IMSA victory at Watkins Glen

Harry Tincknell, Jonathan Bomarito and Olivier Pla finally claimed Mazda's first IMSA Sportscar Championship victory, leading a one-two for the manufacturer in the six-hour Watkins Glen race.

The #55 Team Joest RT24-P shared by the trio dominated much of the race, but lost the lead with an hour remaining to the #6 Team Penske Acura of Juan Pablo Montoya.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Along with the sister #77 Mazda, Tincknell hounded Montoya following a late caution, eventually grabbing the lead back with an assertive move at the Boot.

The #77 also leapfrogged back past the Penske Acura at the final round of pitstops to ensure a Mazda lock-out.

The #6 car had dramas from the beginning, with Montoya's team-mate Dane Cameron having to start from the pitlane after discovering a cut tyre on the grid.

The race got off to a chaotic start and only three corners were completed before the first full-course caution period, caused by a heavy crash for the #4 Corvette of Tommy Milner.

Slight contact with the #912 Porsche 911 RSR of Laurens Vanthoor at the Esses tipped the Corvette across track and into the outside barriers.

Milner was then collected by the #33 Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Ben Keating, with both retiring on the spot.

Barely two laps of green flag racing were completed before the caution was thrown again, this time for the Daytona Prototype international points leading #31 Whelan Engineering Racing Cadillac of Felipe Nasr suffered a left-rear puncture approaching the Boot.

The Brazilian lost control of his car and took the #5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac of Felipe Albuquerque into the gravel. Albuquerque continued, while Nasr required outside assistance.

Mazda ends wait for IMSA victory at Watkins Glen
Mazda ends wait for IMSA victory at Watkins Glen

Oliver Jarvis led the early stages in the #77 Mazda once the race began properly but was usurped at the top by Tincknell, who held a narrow three-second advantage at the one-hour mark.

Having dominated from the start, the Mazdas then split their strategies after two hours, with Timo Bernhard staying out on track in the #77 while Bomarito pitted as Stephen Simpson (#84 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac) brought out the third caution of the day.

Simpson made contact with the #44 Lamborghini Huracn GT3 of John Potter after being momentarily squeezed by the recovering #31 Cadillac at Turn 5.

The order in the DPi class remained unchanged until the start of the final hour as a full-course yellow was shown when Andrew Evans stopped the #38 car at the exit of the Boot.

A few laps earlier, Evans tagged GTLM leader Patrick Pilet at the Bus Stop chicane and spun into the path of the oncoming Team RLL BMW of Tom Blomqvist, who hit the ORECA head on.

This forced the leading trio of Tincknell (#55), Jarvis (#77) and Montoya (#6) into the pits, with quick work for the Penske crew shuffling Montoya to the front - only for the two Mazdas to fight back past.

Matthew McMurry came out on top in LMP2 in the #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA, but was not without his own dramas, after collecting the then third placed #7 Penske Acura of Helio Castroneves at Turn 1 in the closing stages.

Mazda ends wait for IMSA victory at Watkins Glen
Mazda ends wait for IMSA victory at Watkins Glen

The battle for GT Le Mans supremacy went right down to the wire, with Nick Tandy and Patrick Pilet taking victory for the #911 Porsche GT Team by just half a second from Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette.

Garcia was the early leader following the sister #4 car's retirement, but Richard Westbrook took the #67 Chip Ganassi Ford - shared with Australian Ryan Briscoe - to the lead ahead of the two-hour marker.

Westbrook then lost the lead following a steering column issue, handing back the initiative to the Porsche of Tandy.

After the final caution, Garcia hounded Tandy, with the Brumos-liveried Porsche just hanging on to win with Westbrook recovering to finish third.

GT Daytona was decided in equally thrilling fashion as Mario Farnbacher edged Bil Auberlen's BMW Turner Motorsport BMW to the line by just 0.676s.

Farnbacher had been running second heading into the final 15 minutes, but made a late lunge round the outside of leader Ryan Dalziel (Starworks Audi R8) at the chicane to claim victory for Meyer Shank Racing Acura.

Result - 211 laps

Pos

Class

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

DPi

J.Bomarito, H.Tincknell, O.Pla

Mazda Team Joest

Mazda

6h00m07.332s

2

DPi

O.Jarvis, T.Nunez, T.Bernhard

Mazda Team Joest

Mazda

0.353s

3

DPi

J.P.Montoya, D.Cameron

Acura Team Penske

Acura

11.783s

4

DPi

R.van der Zande, J.Taylor

Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R

Cadillac

24.837s

5

DPi

R.Taylor, H.Castroneves

Acura Team Penske

Acura

38.684s

6

DPi

J.Barbosa, M.Conway, F.Albuquerque

Mustang Sampling Racing

Cadillac

2 Laps

7

DPi

F.Nasr, E.Curran, P.Derani

Whelen Engineering Racing

Cadillac

3 Laps

8

DPi

W.Owen, R.Binder

Juncos Racing

Cadillac

5 Laps

9

DPi

S.Trummer, S.Simpson, C.Miller

JDC-Miller Motorsports

Cadillac

7 Laps

10

LMP2

M.McMurry, G.Aubry, E.Lux

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports

ORECA/Gibson

10 Laps

11

DPi

M.Goikhberg, T.Vautier, J.Piedrahita

JDC-Miller Motorsports

Cadillac

12 Laps

12

GTLM

P.Pilet, N.Tandy

Porsche GT Team

Porsche

16 Laps

13

GTLM

J.Magnussen, A.Garcia

Corvette Racing

Chevrolet

16 Laps

14

GTLM

R.Briscoe, R.Westbrook

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing

Ford

17 Laps

15

GTLM

J.Hand, D.Muller

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing

Ford

17 Laps

16

GTLM

J.Krohn, J.M.Edwards

BMW Team RLL

BMW

17 Laps

17

GTLM

E.Bamber, L.Vanthoor

Porsche GT Team

Porsche

17 Laps

18

GTD

M.Farnbacher, T.Hindman, J.Marks

Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian

Acura

23 Laps

19

GTD

B.Auberlen, R.Foley, D.Machavern

Turner Motorsport

BMW

23 Laps

20

GTD

C.MacNeil, T.Vilander, J.Westphal

Scuderia Corsa

Ferrari

23 Laps

21

GTD

K.Legge, C.Nielsen, A.Beatriz

Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing

Acura

23 Laps

22

GTD

R.Heistand, J.Hawksworth, P.Frommenwiler

AIM Vasser Sullivan

Lexus

23 Laps

23

GTD

S.Hargrove, Z.Robichon, L.Kern

Pfaff Motorsports

Porsche

23 Laps

24

GTD

J.Potter, A.Lally, S.Pumpelly

Magnus Racing

Lamborghini

23 Laps

25

GTD

C.Mies, R.Feller, D.Morad

Montaplast by Land-Motorsport

Audi

23 Laps

26

GTD

F.Montecalvo, T.Bell, A.Telitz

AIM Vasser Sullivan

Lexus

23 Laps

27

GTD

M.Miller, M.Seefried, D.Werner

Black Swan Racing

Porsche

25 Laps

28

GTD

B.Gdovic, D.Yount, J.Eidson

Precision Performance Motorsports

Lamborghini

26 Laps

29

GTD

P.Chase, R.Dalziel, M.Skeen

Starworks Motorsport

Audi

26 Laps

30

LMP2

C.Cassels, A.Evans, K.Masson

Performance Tech Motorsports

ORECA/Gibson

30 Laps

31

GTLM

T.Blomqvist, C.De Phillippi

BMW Team RLL

BMW

Not running

32

DPi

J.Bennett, C.Braun, R.Dumas

CORE Autosport

Nissan

Not running

33

GTD

P.Lindsey, P.Long, N.Boulle

Park Place Motorsports

Porsche

Not running

34

GTD

B.Sellers, R.Hardwick, C.Lewis

Paul Miller Racing

Lamborghini

Not running

35

GTLM

O.Gavin, T.Milner

Corvette Racing

Chevrolet

Not running

36

GTD

B.Keating, J.Bleekemolen, F.Fraga

Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports

Mercedes

Not running

-

GTD

A.Davis, A.Riberas, W.Hardeman

Moorespeed

Audi

Withdrawn

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next