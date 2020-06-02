Mazda Canada reports sales for May 2020

RICHMOND HILL, ON , June 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 3,589 vehicles, a decrease of 43.7 percent compared to May 2019 . Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 16,017, which is a decrease of 39.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

May

May

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY


2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Mazda3

929

2,219

-58.1%

3,877

9,723

-60.1%

Mazda6

50

146

-65.8%

355

624

-43.1%

MX-5

102

126

-19.0%

193

354

-45.5%

Passenger Car

1,081

2,491

-56.6%

4,425

10,701

-58.6%

CX-3

295

969

-69.6%

1,863

3,886

-52.1%

CX-30

682

-

-

2,400

-

-

CX-5

1,354

2,559

-47.1%

6,299

10,350

-39.1%

CX-9

177

361

-51.0%

1,030

1,573

-34.5%

Light Truck

2,508

3,889

-35.5%

11,592

15,809

-26.7%

MAZDA TOTAL

3,589

6,380

-43.7%

16,017

26,510

-39.6%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada . Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario , Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.  

