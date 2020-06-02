Mazda Canada reports sales for May 2020
RICHMOND HILL, ON , June 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 3,589 vehicles, a decrease of 43.7 percent compared to May 2019 . Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 16,017, which is a decrease of 39.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
May
May
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Mazda3
929
2,219
-58.1%
3,877
9,723
-60.1%
Mazda6
50
146
-65.8%
355
624
-43.1%
MX-5
102
126
-19.0%
193
354
-45.5%
Passenger Car
1,081
2,491
-56.6%
4,425
10,701
-58.6%
CX-3
295
969
-69.6%
1,863
3,886
-52.1%
CX-30
682
-
-
2,400
-
-
CX-5
1,354
2,559
-47.1%
6,299
10,350
-39.1%
CX-9
177
361
-51.0%
1,030
1,573
-34.5%
Light Truck
2,508
3,889
-35.5%
11,592
15,809
-26.7%
MAZDA TOTAL
3,589
6,380
-43.7%
16,017
26,510
-39.6%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada . Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario , Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/02/c8707.html