Mazda Canada reports sales for May 2020

RICHMOND HILL, ON , June 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 3,589 vehicles, a decrease of 43.7 percent compared to May 2019 . Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 16,017, which is a decrease of 39.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Mazda3 929 2,219 -58.1% 3,877 9,723 -60.1% Mazda6 50 146 -65.8% 355 624 -43.1% MX-5 102 126 -19.0% 193 354 -45.5% Passenger Car 1,081 2,491 -56.6% 4,425 10,701 -58.6% CX-3 295 969 -69.6% 1,863 3,886 -52.1% CX-30 682 - - 2,400 - - CX-5 1,354 2,559 -47.1% 6,299 10,350 -39.1% CX-9 177 361 -51.0% 1,030 1,573 -34.5% Light Truck 2,508 3,889 -35.5% 11,592 15,809 -26.7% MAZDA TOTAL 3,589 6,380 -43.7% 16,017 26,510 -39.6%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada . Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario , Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

