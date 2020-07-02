Mazda Canada reports sales for June 2020

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 6,564 vehicles, representing an increase of 8.9 percent versus June 2019. Sales through the first half of 2019 are 22,581, which is a decrease of 30.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Mazda Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

KEY JUNE SALES NOTES:

As the economy began to reopen in June following months of shutdowns across the country, consumers released pent-up demand for new vehicles, with an overall sales increase for the first time in three months.

CX-5 jumps out with a 13.7 percent increase year-over-year, delivering best sales month on record.

MX-5 makes a big comeback for the start of summer, up 111.5 percent compared to June 2019 with the best June sales month in 3 years.

Mazda6 sales were up 2.8 percent compared to the same time last year.



June June YOY YTD YTD YOY

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Mazda3 1,410 1,823 -22.7% 5,287 11,546 -54.2% Mazda6 149 145 2.8% 504 769 -34.5% MX-5 165 78 111.5% 358 432 -17.1% Passenger Car 1,724 2,046 -15.7% 6,149 12,747 -51.8% CX-3 681 966 -29.5% 2,544 4,852 -47.6% CX-30 881 - - 3,281 - - CX-5 2,909 2,558 13.7% 9,208 12,908 -28.7% CX-9 369 455 -18.9% 1,399 2,028 -31.0% Light Truck 4,840 3,979 21.6% 16,432 19,788 -17.0% MAZDA TOTAL 6,564 6,025 8.9% 22,581 32,535 -30.6%

Earlier this week, Mazda Motor Corporation also resumed double shift operations at both the Ujina Plants and Hofu Plant No.2. The Hofu Plant No.1 will resume double shift operations on July 27. As consumer demand for cars has started to see a recovery in some markets, Mazda will proceed with cautious steps to meet customers' requests while continuing to implement infection prevention measures.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

