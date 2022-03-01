MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR FEBRUARY 2022
RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 3,616 vehicles, representing a decrease of 12.1 percent versus February 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 7,109, which is a decrease of 12.8 percent compared to the first two months of 2021.
FEBRUARY 2021 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:
With spring around the corner, the MX-5 collected the most new owners in February since 1995, with a 26.8 percent increase versus February 2021. Fresh off an AJAC win for Best Sports/Performance Car in Canada for 2022, there's much to celebrate for MX-5 as driving season approaches.
Mazda3 sales jumped up 31.4 percent compared to the same month last year.
CX-3 sales rose 23.6 percent year-over-year.
February
February
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Mazda3
942
717
31.4%
1,877
1,500
25.1%
Mazda6
0
137
-100.0%
0
291
-100.0%
MX-5
104
82
26.8%
177
98
80.6%
Passenger Car
1,046
936
11.8%
2,054
1,889
8.7%
MX-30
50
0
0.0%
97
0
0.0%
CX-3
550
445
23.6%
973
884
10.1%
CX-30
432
670
-35.5%
493
1,251
-60.6%
CX-5
1,304
1,709
-23.7%
3,113
3,420
-9.0%
CX-9
234
354
-33.9%
379
709
-46.5%
Light Truck
2,570
3,178
-19.1%
5,055
6,264
-19.3%
MAZDA TOTAL
3,616
4,114
-12.1%
7,109
8,153
-12.8%
