Mayweather vs Deji LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, updates and undercard results including Tommy Fury

Matt Verri
·8 min read

Mayweather vs Deji - LIVE!

Floyd Mayweather return to the ring for his latest exhibition bout tonight as he faces YouTuber Deji in Dubai. The American, 50-0 as a professional, looks to put on another show, as he did when beating Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in September. Mayweather, who fought Logan Paul last year, takes on Deji in an eight-round bout.

Brother of KSI, Deji picked up the first win of his career earlier this year when beating Fousey, a victory that came after three previous amateur defeats. The first of those came in 2018 when losing to Jake Paul, who himself is now a regular on the boxing scene and will reportedly be in attendance tonight.

On the undercard, Tommy Fury, long linked with a potential fight against Paul, has had a late change of opponent after confusion surrounding the weigh-in. Delfine Persoon’s fight with Ikram Kerwat was ruled a no contest after a late punch from the Belgian, having knocked her opponent down in the opening round. Love Island star Jack Fincham fights Anthony Taylor.

Boxing schedule and results

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji

Tommy Fury vs Rolly Lambert

J’Hon Ingram vs Koji Tanaka

Jack Fincham vs Anthony Taylor

Jadier Herrera vs Franklin Manzanilla

Delfine Persoon (No Contest) Ikram Kerwat

Bobby Fish bt Boateng Pempreh

Mayweather vs Deji latest news

  • Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

  • Start time: Undercard from 6pm GMT, main event at 9pm

  • How to watch: DAZN

  • Undercard in full with Tommy Fury in action

  • Main event prediction

First fight of the main card

17:46 , Matt Verri

It will be Jack Fincham vs Anthony Taylor to kick off tonight’s main card, not long until those two take to the ring.

Fincham will be a familiar name to those of you who watch Love Island, winning the show in 2018. This will be his first professional fight.

He’s up against Taylor, who has lost three of his five professional bouts. One of those defeats came against Tommy Fury last year.

There’s been a fair bit of animosity between the pair this week, hopefully that leads to some excitement in the ring.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Speaking of Paul...

17:39 , Matt Verri

Deji’s first ever fight came against Jake Paul, in an amateur bout four years ago in Manchester when he was stopped in the fifth round.

He then followed that with defeats to Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi, two fellow YouTubers.

Combine all that with a win over Fousey in a professional fight earlier this year and you get a shot at Floyd Mayweather!

Jake Paul expected to be in attendance

17:31 , Matt Verri

With KSI and Jake Paul both reportedly going to be ringside tonight, it could be a lively few hours.

Paul has regularly been linked with a fight against Tommy Fury, which was supposed to happen last December but the Brit pulled out.

The chaos surrounding Fury this week has not gone unnoticed.

Money Mayweather

17:24 , Matt Verri

No prizes for guessing what Floyd Mayweather’s motivation is tonight.

It’s no surprise he is happy to keep doing this exhibitions, considering the money on the table. He’ll reportedly be getting up to £28m for tonight’s bout.

“They reached out and said ‘Floyd we’d like you in Dubai’,” Mayweather revealed. “I said, ‘I’m not getting on the phone unless we know the numbers’.

“‘They wired me $1million. I got on the phone ASAP. I said ‘Let’s make it happen’.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

First win for Deji in August

17:16 , Matt Verri

It was a second round stoppage for Deji earlier this year, on the undercard of his brother KSI at the 02 Arena.

You would get fairly decent odds on the 25-year-old stopping his opponent in the second round tonight...

Deji: I want to land a punch

17:09 , Matt Verri

Three amateur defeats to YouTubers, followed by a win over another YouTuber.

Those are Deji’s boxing credentials so far - no real surprise then that he goes into tonight’s fight with realistic expectations.

“I’m looking to land a punch,” Deji said. ‘That would be amazing of course against the best defensive fighter in the world. So, I’m looking to have fun, I’m looking to showcase my skills and show what YouTubers can do.

“Me being in there with Floyd is only going to enhance my skills in boxing and push me further up the ladder.

“Then I’m going to keep dominating the YouTube boxing scene after.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Main card in full

17:03 , Matt Verri

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji

Tommy Fury vs Rolly Lambert

J’Hon Ingram vs Koji Tanaka

Jack Fincham vs Anthony Taylor

Fish off to winning start

16:56 , Matt Verri

Bobby Fish, an American wrestler, had his first professional boxing fight in the opening bout of the card.

The 46-year-old was up against Ghana’s Boateng Prempeh and it was... interesting. Fish got the win, with Boateng going down in the second round looking hampered by an injury and he did not get back up.

Getting lifted in the air probably didn’t help.

More on the Fury confusion

16:49 , Matt Verri

Tommy Fury weighed in at 181.4lbs yesterday afternoon, with his opponent coming in at 174.6lbs. Clear what the problem was.

Fury has claimed he did in fact make the weight he signed for, suggesting there was a difference in the contracts the fighters received. Either way, Paul Bamba was less than impressed.

As a result it’s a late change of opponent, with Rolly Lambert stepping up. It will only be an exhibition though.

No contest for Persoon

16:43 , Matt Verri

Delfine Persoon, who gave Katie Taylor a huge scare at Madison Square Garden in 2019, has already been in action this evening.

She was up against Ikram Kerwat, who went down very early. Persoon not for away from being disqualified for a very late punch - it’s been ruled a no contest. Poor from the Belgian in her 51st professional fight, so unnecessary.

Main event prediction

16:37 , Matt Verri

Deji has really already won. The 25-year-old will make a huge amount of money on Sunday night, with nobody expecting anything at all of him. Decent work if you can get it.

He looked solid enough when fighting a fellow YouTuber in August and will likely enjoy further success in that field, but he will not cause Mayweather any problems, regardless of how easy the American takes it.

As he has done in his previous exhibiton bouts, Mayweather will likely show off to the crowd with his head movement and a couple of sharp combinations, while largely cruising through the fight.

He could end it whenever he wants to, though he is likely to stretch it out for a while and it would not be a particular surprise if it goes the full eight rounds, as it did when he fought Logan Paul in 2021.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

On the undercard...

16:33 , Matt Verri

Tommy Fury will not be fighting Paul Bamba as originally planned. Problems appeared at the weight-in, with Fury coming in nearly seven pounds heavier than his opponent and as a result that fight has fallen through.

The Brit will instead be fighting Rolly Lambert, in what will be an exhibition. Make of that what you will.

Love Island star Jack Fincham fights earlier in the night, while Conor Benn’s half-brother Harley was due to be in action, but his fight has been pulled at the last minute.

How to watch Mayweather vs Deji

16:27 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, Sunday’s event is being broadcast live on DAZN pay per view.

It will cost £16.99 for existing UK subscribers, and £24.98 for new customers. A subscription to DAZN is currently £7.99 per month in the UK.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us!

Start time

16:22 , Matt Verri

The ring walks for the main event should be at around 9pm GMT though as ever, those times are subject to change.

The initial undercard fights have begun, but the main undercard will be getting underway at about 6pm.

We’ll have full coverage of that and the main event that follows.

Good afternoon!

16:18 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Floyd Mayweather vs Deji!

It’s scheduled to be an eight-round exhibition, with YouTuber Deji getting his shot at Mayweather having had just one professional win - a win over fellow YouTuber Fousey.

Safe to say Mayweather as somewhat more experience than that, and it remains to be seen how seriously he takes tonight’s fight at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

