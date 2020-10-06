How Mayur Patil Is Doing Business With Media Publishers Around the World

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Mayur Patil is an entrepreneur with a knack for building viral channels across social media. The 22-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee began his career at 10PM Curfew, a cross-platform, female-centric fashion & beauty network founded by actress Bella Thorne. 10PM Curfew owns & operates some of the most iconic distribution channels on social media and the internet, including the accounts @Style and @Girls on Instagram and TikTok.

With people stuck at home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayur has been able to utilize TikTok and Instagram Reels to help brands strategize and grow their digital audiences. "As people are stuck at home due to the pandemic, social media is the number one place for people to connect and engage with content they find interesting," Mayur says. "As TikTok and Instagram Reels became viral hits, I am leveraging both platforms while they are pushing creators to produce content." Since January, Mayur has worked to build up the @Style and @Girls TikTok accounts to 5.8 million followers each, an audience which he then leveraged to drive followers over to those same Instagram handles. The two accounts, he says, each gained 200,000 new followers in the span of one week.

Mayur emphasized the importance of creating content on platforms that are pushing organic reach. Instagram Reels and TikTok, he says, incentivize creators to continue posting on their platforms because the algorithms push content out to a broader audience organically. "I think that building an audience on TikTok and Instagram Reels, channels where the algorithm is designed to promote your posts beyond the people who follow you, is really important," he says. "You can then leverage that audience that you built on TikTok or Reels to grow your other social media followings," he says.

Mayur encourages creators to utilize these kinds of platforms in tandem, rather than individually. "Just focusing on one platform like Instagram, where creators can run into difficulties getting their content seen, doesn't grow your platform nearly as quickly as if you were to use several platforms at once to create crossover between your audiences," he says.

The secret to his success, Mayur says, is self-discipline. He prioritizes his goals, keeps a positive mindset and works hard to understand the mechanisms behind social media interactions.

For those looking to do business or learn more about Mayur's platforms, please reach out to him at his Instagram @mayurpatil or his LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/in/maydpat/.

