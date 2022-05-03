Maytag Month is here with huge savings on kitchen and laundry appliances
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Of all the major home upgrades you can make to add value to your investment, appliances may be the most helpful. Whether it's a shiny new kitchen renovation or powerful new laundry machines, appliances are essential to making your home as comfortable and functional as you need it to be. To help make your home upgrades a little easier, Maytag is offering major price cuts on washers, dryers, refrigerators and more all month long.
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.
Maytag Month 2022 runs through Wednesday, June 1 with discounts on a selection of its kitchen and laundry devices. On top of its collection of discounted appliances, Maytag is also offering up to $200 via rebate with the purchase of select appliances on the website and the completion of a rebate form.
►Mother’s Day 2022 is coming: Shop the best 70+ gifts for every type of mom for Mother's Day 2022
►Spring deals: The best spring deals you can shop today from Amazon, Nordstrom and Samsung
If you're looking to upgrade your laundry setup, we can wholeheartedly recommend the Maytag 7.4-cubic foot smart electric dryer. Typically listed from $1,149 in white, you can get the top-load appliance for 23% off at $879. As our pick for the best dryer we've ever tested, Maytag's smart electric appliance has all the features you need, including simple controls and acceptable smart features. Its regular cycle also runs about 64 minutes, which is actually quicker than the average dryer runtime of 71 minutes.
That's a mere tasting of what's available at this special sale. Check out more great appliances on sale for Maytag Month.
The best Maytag Month laundry appliance deals
Get the Maytag MEDC465HW 7-Cubic Foot Large Capacity Top Load Dryer for $619 (Save $180)
Get the Maytag MVW6230HW 4.7-Cubic Foot Smart Top Load Washer for $799 (Save $250)
Get the Maytag MED7230 7.4-Cubic Foot Smart Top Load Electric Dryer from $879 (Save $270 to $320)
Get the Maytag MGD6230HW Smart Top Load Gas Dryer from $899 (Save $250 to $300)
Get the Maytag MHW5630HW 4.5-Cubic Foot Front Load Washer for $899 (Save $100)
Get the Maytag MED6630HW Front Load Electric Dryer for $989 (Save $110)
Get the Maytag MGDP575GW 7.4-Cubic Foot Commercial-Grade Residential Dryer for $1,088 (Save $121)
The best Maytag Month kitchen appliance deals
Get the Maytag MMV4207JZ 1.9-Cubic Foot Over-The-Range Microwave from $349 (Save $130)
Get the Maytag MMV6190FZ 1.9-Cubic Foot Stainless-Steel Over-The-Range Microwave for $589 (Save $130)
Get the Maytag MRT118FFFH 30-Inch Wide Top Freezer Refrigerator for $749 (Save $150)
Get the Maytag MDB4949SKZ Stainless-Steel Tub Dishwasher for $791 (Save $88)
Get the Maytag MRT711SMFZ 33-Inch Wide Stainless-Steel Top Freezer Refrigerator for $949 (Save $350)
Get the Maytag MGC7430DS 30-Inch Wide Gas Cooktop for $953 (Save $106)
Get the Maytag MRT311FFFE 33-Inch Wide Top Freezer Refrigerator for $989 (Save $110)
Get the Maytag MGC7536DS 36-Inch Wide Stainless-Steel Gas Cooktop for $1,043 (Save $116)
Get the Maytag MGR8800FZ 30-Inch Wide Stainless-Steel Gas Range for $1,099 (Save $350)
Get the Maytag MER8800FZ 30-Inch Wide Stainless-Steel Electric Range for $1,214 (Save $135)
Shop the Maytag Month sale.
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Maytag Month: Shop this sale for savings on home appliances