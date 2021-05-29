Maytag Month is almost over—the best Memorial Day appliances sales you won't want to miss

We've hunted down the best Maytag Month deals around.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’ve been waiting to invest in a brand new refrigerator or a top-notch oven range, now is the time to spring. May is Maytag Month, an annual promotional event during which you'll see heavy discounts on the appliance brand's most popular models—and there's just a few short days left to shop.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Through Wednesday, June 2, Maytag microwaves, cooktops, refrigerators and more are up to $100 off at the site as well as other various retailers. You'll also get big-time instant savings on laundry and kitchen appliances, with $50 off your purchase of two items, $100 off when you buy three and $200 off when you buy four Maytag appliances at Maytag, Best Buy or Costco. (Note that you may need to fill out a rebate form to receive your discount at other retailers participating in these savings.)

One top pick, for instance, is the Maytag MMV5227JZ microwave, which has $50 in savings to take the price from $499 to $449. This popular microwave has a 4.8-star rating from Maytag shoppers, with many admiring the dual-crisping feature, which the brand claims should get your pizza slices and frozen fries to optimum crispiness. Reviewers also hailed the multiple presets, with one saying this gadget has has "all the functions you will ever need."

Customers loved the crisping feature on this top-rated microwave.

If you’re in the market for a larger appliance, consider the Maytag MER6600FB electric range, discounted from $799 to $719, saving you $80. With a 4.4-star rating from more than 200 Maytag shoppers, this range had many praising its even baking performance. Customers also liked its reportedly easy-to-clean glass surface. Better yet, this product features a shatter-resistant cooktop that's designed to better resist daily wear and tear.

Story continues

Keep on scrolling for more of our top favorites Memorial Day appliance sales to shop from the Maytag Month sale.

The best Maytag Month deals to shop now

There's plenty of great markdowns to choose from right below.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day appliance sales: The best deals to buy for.Maytag Month