New mayors ready for start of their terms

·6 min read

Andrew Hallikas is still getting used to the thought of him being mayor.

Hallikas, who was elected as the mayor of Fort Frances last month, isn’t quite sure what to call himself yet even though the new term started on Tuesday as the new council won’t be inaugurated until Nov. 21.

“I guess I’m the mayor-elect. I’m just not sure of the legality since I haven’t been sworn in,” he said. “I run into a lot of well-wishers who voted for me and they congratulate you and they say “Congratulations, Mayor.” And I don’t really have my head around the whole mayor thing yet.”

“We had an excellent outgoing mayor and I still think of June [Caul] as the mayor”, he added with a laugh.

While council won’t meet until next Monday, Hallikas has already started one mayoral duty by meeting individually with each councillor to learn about their talents and background.

Hallikas said the week has been a little bittersweet because the previous council, which he was a part of, had its final meeting Monday and he had to say goodbye to some council members who are retiring.

“I will miss them very, very much,” he said. “But on the other hand, it’s exciting thinking about getting the new council together and being able to work to make Fort Frances a better place to live and work.”

“Everything starts for us next Monday. We get sworn in then,” he said adding it will be live-streamed. Committee assignments and three fairly intensive days of orientation will follow, he said.

Hallikas says the make up of the new council is a perfect mix.

“We have three really strong, experienced councillors returning, and then we have three brand new to council people, but people who are very active in the community,” he said.

Eealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year's record-breaking flood, took up a lot of time in the last term, Hallikas added.

“Just navigating those two rather impressive catastrophes, the previous council accomplished a lot and also initiated a lot of things, but didn’t have a chance to carry them to completion,” he said.

He said the new council is being brought up to speed on a number of issues and unfinished business, including attracting people to the community by finding ways of increasing housing stock, ensuring the proper development of the former mill properties, and completing renovation and expansion of the seniors centre, the sportsplex and arena, and a new spray park.

In Kenora, Mayor Andrew Poirier said it’s full steam ahead.

“The phone hasn’t stopped ringing the last couple of days. You deal with the problems and the issues that come in as they come in,” Poirier said. “That’s kind of where my time’s been spent probably for the last week or so.”

Poirier said he had a fairly good idea about the demands of the position, saying it’s a full-time position.

Kenora city council was sworn in on Tuesday, but the new council was already making decisions with a special council meeting to figure out how to proceed with the damaged pedestrian bridge on Coney Island.

Poirier said the new council still has five more orientation meetings before their first meeting on Dec. 6.

Each meeting helps every council member get to know each other better, he added.

“We get to know what everybody’s about, how they think, it’s much different sitting at a council table than being out on the campaign trail. So you get to know how people operate.”

Poirier is enthusiastic about this council pointing out that in his inaugural speech he said, “Look out Kenora,” referring to the difference he thinks it will make.

“I think this is a group of people that have a lot of energy and vision. And I think they want to put that to use and do some very good things and solve some immediate problems for the city of Kenora,” he said. “I just see it getting better and better each time we sit down.”

Poirier said the priority council chooses to take on first will likely be to deal with some of social issues in downtown core, including the homeless problem. He said some tough questions will be asked, because what’s happening now is not working.

“It was made very clear in the campaign that people would like to see something happening [with the downtown community], which is going to make it look a little bit better, a little bit safer because many people are very nervous and very scared to even go downtown anymore.” He said. “And that’s not the community that I want to be in and that’s not the community I want to lead.”

For new Dryden Mayor Jack Harrison, a political rookie, this week reminded him of when he’s started a new job.

“There will be a steep learning curve as you learn all the ins and outs of how things work,” he said. “It feels really great to be working for the city and starting to look at the next four years and what we can accomplish together with the city and the council and the staff at city hall.”

Harrison said the swearing-in was quite simple, a move away from ceremonies in the past. He said council hasn’t had an orientation yet, but will soon have governance training sessions and will get a tour of all city facilities on Nov. 26.

He said the first council meeting will take place on Nov. 28, and that city administration will start drafting up the city budget for council to consider in the new year.

Until then, Harrison said he wants to get familiar with Dryden’s policies and bylaws.

“I’ve been given an iPad and a lot of reading materials, so I hope to go through those over the next couple of weeks and just get myself up to speed with some of the things I need to know about running the city. So there will be lots of reading,” he said.

“I really looking forward to working with council as a team,” he said. “I think there’s lots of opportunities to look to the future, see what opportunities we can bring to the city.”

Harrison said issues he thinks council will tackle include development including the waterfront, the shortage of long-term care homes, and working with partners like the Kenora District Services Board and a local operator to bring a crisis shelter to the city.

Eric Shih, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source

Latest Stories

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving's return from suspension is still unknown, with Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn saying Sunday he had no update on the guard. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs, and the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was the sixth he missed. “I'm just going to continue to go day-by-day, push this group and coach these dudes today,” Vaughn said. The Nets said Irving would not retu

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1

    EDMONTON — Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night. Moore recorded his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1. “It’s kind of funny because I didn’t feel I had my best tonight,” Moore said. “It was just one of those games where the puck finds you. It feels amazing, though. It is just funny because it felt like I was fighting the puck a little bit out there.” Kings head coach Todd McLellan was thrilled to see the 27-year-old get rew

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • New Jersey Devils beat Montreal Canadiens 5-1 for 10th straight victory

    MONTREAL — A three-goal second period helped power the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to 10 games. After a quiet opening period at Bell Centre, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes - with a pair - scored in a span of just over 11 minutes to help the Devils take control. Jesper Bratt added an insurance goal in the third period and John Marino had an empty-netter for New Jersey (13-3-0). “It all about the team. It’s any line th

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha