Mayor's office has been gifted with a new medallion of office

The mayor’s office in Timmins now has an alternative to the traditional chain of office.

The beaded medallion was given to Mayor Boileau a few days before the 85th anniversary of city hall’s dedication celebrations.

Elizabeth Rose-Patrick has created medallions for leaders in her community of Fort Albany First Nation, and Mayor Boileau had seen her work during Boileau’s trip to Fort Albany.

“She saw the medallions I made for our chief and deputy chief in Fort Albany,” said Elizabeth Rose-Patrick.

Rose-Patrick has been beading for over 20 years and said that when the request to create something for the mayor’s office came to her, she wanted to take her time with it.

“I was excited about it, but I took my time because I wanted it to look better,” she said. “It took about four days to bead the string, one bead at a time. I take my time.”

Rose-Patrick is from Fort Albany First Nation, and she started creating medallions for her children.

“I have five children, and I’ve made medallions for each of them, it’s to remind me how much I love them, and I want to show them.” she said. “The first one I made was for my youngest son, with an eagle and the medicine wheel colours, that’s how I started making them because he wanted one.”

She said that her son’s request was a learning experience.

“He asked me because he wanted one and I told him, I don’t know how,” she said. “And he said ‘just do what you can do’, so that’s how I started making the medallions.”

She learned to bead from her mother, and while she says her children haven’t gotten into it just yet, one of her sons has shown a little bit of interest.

“My mom taught me how to bead and how to make mittens and slippers,” she said. “My mom is 84 now, and every time I finish a project I go show her first, and to show her how I did it and how I love my work.”

So far, her children haven’t picked up the art form but she says there’s still time.

“My youngest tried,” she said. “But I know one day, he’ll do it again. He’s just not ready yet.”

Rose-Patrick is also working on beading hats for her family and friends, and she makes mitts with beaded logos as well.

The medallion she created for the mayor will stay with the office and is being used as an additional symbol of office during events.

Rose-Patrick said that she was considering retiring from bead work due to some health concerns, but she doesn’t want to lose her passion for the art form.

“I’m getting slow doing my beadwork, so I thought about retiring,” she said. “But I said no, and I’m going to continue on my passion and my work.”

Amanda Rabski-McColl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com