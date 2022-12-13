Mayor's new emergency order runs up against an unresolved problem: chaos at City Hall

David Zahniser, Dakota Smith, Benjamin Oreskes, Julia Wick
·7 min read
Los Angeles, California -Dec. 12, 2022-On Dec. 12, 2022, Mayor Karen Bass takes questions from the media after declaring a state of emergency against homelessness at the city's Emergency Operations Center, which will allow her to take aggressive executive actions to confront the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles. The declaration will recognize the severity of Los Angeles' crisis and break new ground to maximize the ability to urgently move people inside. From left are Supervisor Janice Hahn, Mayor Karen Bass, and Councilmember District 2 Paul Kredorian. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Mayor Karen Bass takes questions from the media at the city's Emergency Operations Center after declaring a state of emergency over homelessness. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

It was the first major policy announcement from the new administration of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass — a declaration of a state of emergency aimed at providing immediate relief to thousands of unhoused residents.

That declaration needs a City Council vote on Tuesday before going into effect, a simple enough task in a quieter political moment. Except the council has one meeting left until mid-January, and has been struggling to conduct its business amid a scandal surrounding Councilmember Kevin de León.

De León faces a furor over his participation in a conversation featuring racist remarks and, more recently, a violent incident involving protesters at an Eastside toy giveaway, which has only intensified the powder keg atmosphere at City Hall. He plans to attend Tuesday's meeting, all but guaranteeing there will be a show of force from demonstrators who have demanded that all council meetings be canceled until he steps down.

Several organizations, including Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Tenants Union, urged their supporters on Monday to show up for the meeting. Ricci Sergienko, co-founder of the activist group known as the People's City Council, pointed out that even President Biden called for De León's resignation after the secretly recorded conversation became public.

"The city cannot move forward with him on the council," Sergienko said.

An aide to Bass declined to comment. Council President Paul Krekorian, who has endorsed Bass' emergency declaration, said the council would continue to carry out its work.

"We will not be deterred by any distractions or any disturbances or any disruptions," he said.

The emergency declaration would give Bass greater power to spend money on facilities and programs to aid the city's unhoused population — without council approval or a bidding process. Still, it is not the only big issue facing the council on its final day before winter break.

Also on the agenda is a vote on whether to keep Krekorian as president. Until that decision is made — and the public has the opportunity to weigh in — the meeting will be run by City Clerk Holly Wolcott, who will have to respond to any disruptions in the audience.

Complicating matters further, some council members walked out the last time De León showed up. If too many of them pursue that strategy this time around, the council will not have enough members for a quorum.

The calls for De León to resign began in October after The Times' coverage of year-old audio featuring him and three others — then-Councilmembers Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera, then-head of the county Federation of Labor. On the recording, Martinez said then-Councilmember Mike Bonin handled his young son as though he were an “accessory” and said the child was “parece changuito,” or “like a monkey.”

Bonin is white and his son is Black. De León appeared to compare Bonin’s handling of his child to Martinez holding a luxury handbag. He later said he was referring to Martinez’s “penchant for having luxury accessories.”

Demonstrators flooded City Hall immediately following the release of the audio to voice their outrage. De León said he was "extremely sorry" but has no intention of resigning.

In recent weeks, a much smaller group of activists have attempted to stop the council from meeting — chanting, clanging cowbells, banging water bottles on benches and using mirrors to shine a glare into the eyes of council members. Dozens of police officers have been assigned to each meeting, escorting protesters out of the chamber one by one or in pairs.

Tuesday's meeting is expected to draw a much larger crowd in the wake of a violent confrontation between De León and a group of his detractors.

On Friday, five protesters showed up at a Lincoln Heights tree lighting organized by De León's office, shouting at the council member and chasing him out of the room in front of scores of children and parents. The group cornered De León in a back room and surrounded him, with one activist, Jason Reedy, coming within inches of his face.

De León shoved Jason Reedy, one of the activists, into a table and down a hallway. Reedy punched De León at least once.

Both men have filed police reports. De León publicly accused Reedy, 35, of head-butting him during the incident. Reedy's attorney called that account untrue, saying De León had "lost touch with reality."

The incident, partly captured on video, has only heightened the concerns about safety in and outside City Hall. On Saturday, Councilmember Monica Rodriguez accused the protesters of engaging in "terrorism" during the Lincoln Heights event.

Rodriguez defended her use of that term Monday, saying protesters have also shown up in front of her San Fernando Valley home, surrounding the car she and her husband were in and making it impossible for them to leave.

"I don't know what else to call it," she said. "It's intended to incite fear and wield intimidation to larger swaths of people, to elected officials, and intimidate them into adopting whatever their beliefs are."

Hamid Khan, an organizer with the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, strongly disagreed with those assessments, saying the council is waging "war" against political dissent — and treating protest as a crime.

“They’re painting this picture of violence. But there has been no violence,” he said.

For much of the last three years, demonstrators have gone not just to council meetings but also to elected officials' homes. Last year, after then-Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell worked to clear a homeless encampment from Echo Park Lake, the People's City Council created "Mitch Watch," encouraging its followers to report his whereabouts and confront him.

On Saturday, police removed six people from a swearing-in ceremony for Councilmember Traci Park, who took office on Monday representing coastal neighborhoods. Each stood up and yelled as Park was attempting to deliver her remarks.

"I do worry about my safety, as I worry about the safety of my colleagues here at the city," said Park, appearing at an event to commemorate the record number of women elected this year at City Hall.

De León returned to the council Friday after a two-month absence, sparking an immediate uproar from a group of audience members. Krekorian immediately called a recess, during which supporters and critics of De León shouted at each other.

Reedy and another audience member were ejected from the meeting. Police said they removed them out of concern that they were about to get into a physical fight.

In an interview, De León spokesman Pete Brown said his boss is determined to represent his district, which has a significant share of low-income households and monolingual Spanish speakers. Some of those constituents attempted to testify at a council committee meeting last week, only to find that there were no translation services available.

District residents also attempted to call into Friday's meeting, but discovered that the public comment period had been sharply curtailed in the wake of the disruptions in the council chamber, Brown said.

"They were denied a chance to communicate their concerns," he said. "That's a form of disenfranchisement."

Krekorian, for his part, renewed his call for De León to resign, saying it would make the council's work "much easier."

"That being said, it's not in my power to force him to do that," Krekorian said. "So in the meantime, we will continue the work of the people in the City Council."

Yet another X-factor is whether every council member will remain in the chamber once De León arrives.

When he entered the council chamber last week, Councilmember Nithya Raman and two of her colleagues walked out. Asked whether she plans to walk out again on Tuesday, Raman said Monday that she would be consulting Krekorian and others on "what's best for the city."

"I think we're taking each day as it comes,” said Raman, who represents a Hollywood Hills district.

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who took office on Monday, said she intends to leave the council floor if De León shows up. Hernandez, who represents part of the Eastside, said she and others are trying to do so in a way that ensures the meeting continues.

"There's a process that we're figuring out," she said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • In Kenya, some Maasai turn from lion-killing to Olympics

    KIMANA SANCTUARY, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s most identifiable community is abandoning hunting lions with spears for javelin throwing at a biannual event called the Maasai Olympics. The Maasai people, renowned for their colorful garb, are predominantly herders and live near some of Kenya’s most visited wildlife parks. Attacks by Maasai on wildlife has often been cited as a threat to some animal populations. The traditional rite of passage for a young Maasai man has been to kill a lion with a spear in

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o