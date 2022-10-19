Mayoral candidate Param Singh pitches Ottawa voters

Ottawa mayoral candidate Param Singh says he wants to bring accountability to council. (Submitted by Param Singh - image credit)

CBC Ottawa gave several mayoral candidates an opportunity to make a pitch directly to Ottawa voters.

Param Singh, who was an Ottawa police officer for 19 years, said he is a candidate that believes in accountability and transparency.

He said there is a divisiveness at council that has made them "prone to make quick decisions, which has been disastrous for Ottawa," using the LRT as an example.

Singh wants to create a committee to look at transit, shaped by experts and people who work in the transit system in Ottawa.

By making tweaks, he said, there are efficiencies to be found at OC Transpo that would make it more reliable and save money.

He is running for mayor because he said he thinks he is the right person to lead the city.

"Everyone has different issues, from Osgoode to downtown core, Fitzroy Harbour to Cumberland, but the main issue is everyone has problems."

Election day is Oct. 24.