Mayoral candidate Graham MacDonald pitches Ottawa voters

Graham MacDonald says he wants to bring mutual respect back to council. (Submitted by Graham MacDonald - image credit)

CBC Ottawa gave several mayoral candidates an opportunity to make a pitch directly to Ottawa voters.

Graham MacDonald wants to focus on "unifying" city council.

He said the last four years have shown the divisiveness of council and he pointed to the campaigns of the two front-runners saying "we're heading down the same path."

"Mutual respect can go a long way these days, that's something we're missing at city hall."

If elected, MacDonald said he plans to "come in and get rid of some things, like mandates for vaccination to work at city hall."

He said he is running for mayor because the issues that matter to him "are issues at that level."

"Homelessness, our homelessness level is at an all-time high right now."

Election day is Oct. 24