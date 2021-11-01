Mayor, Woodstock Legion president officially launch poppy campaign

Nick Thomas, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 in Woodstock, welcomed Mayor Art Slipp, Friday, Oct. 29, to help him raise the flag launching this year's poppy campaign.

Thomas participated in the launch of the Remembrance Day activities for the first time as the Legion president.

He described it as an honour to be involved in the ceremony in recognition of all veterans. Thomas said Remembrance Day provides a chance to honour the generations of veterans who supported their nation through two world wars, the Korean Conflict and the modern-day veterans who joined the forces to serve their country.

Whether on the front lines during war, serving on peacekeeping missions, or answering the call to help Canadians in need, Thomas said veterans accepted their duty to serve their country in whatever way asked of them.

He said Canadian forces are on call to provide support in many ways, including deployments to disaster areas or re-enforcing health-care workers overwhelmed by a pandemic.

Mayor Slipp said participating in the flag-raising ceremony was a special privilege.

“It’s a pleasure to be here to officially launch the poppy campaign,” said Slipp after holding the poppy flag as Thomas attached it to the Woodstock Legion flag pole, where it will fly until after Nov. 11.

While the poppy pays tribute to the fallen men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, the poppy campaign funds support veterans and their families within local communities.

Slipp said he’s happy to support the Woodstock Legion and local ANAVETs, who do a great job helping the community and its veterans.

From a town perspective, he said, the poppy campaign launch coordinates with the placement of the more than 100 veterans banners lining town streets through Veterans Week and the Remembrance Day ceremony and activities.

Slipp praised Coun. Randy Leonard for his dedicated efforts to launch and maintain the banner program over the past decade. The mayor also thanked Woodstock’s public works crew members, who ensure the banners showcasing the names and faces of area veterans are securely displayed along Main Street.

While Thomas and Slipp raised the flag outside, Legion members busied themselves inside the legion hall, preparing the poppies for delivery to outlets around the Greater Woodstock region.

For the cost of a donation, people can wear a poppy during the lead-up to Veterans Week and Remembrance Day ceremony as a reminder of the sacrifices of so many for their country.

“This week is a moment to stop and reflect,” said Slipp.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun