Mayor urges Londoners not to panic over South African variant tests

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urged people in affected areas in London not to “panic” after enhanced testing for the South African variant of coronavirus was rolled out in parts of Ealing, Haringey and Merton.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Khan said: “The concern is that this particular type of virus spreads very quickly – the word is transmissible.

“We need to understand how much of this particular strain of the virus has come into the London community.”

He urged people over 16 in the W7, N17 and CR4 postcodes, covering Hanwell, Tottenham, and Mitcham to check their council websites for further information and get tested even if they don’t have symptoms.

The testing has been rolled out in eight hotspot postcodes nationwide after the UK identified 105 cases of the South Africa variant, 11 of which have no links to international travel.

Every person over 16 living in these locations is being strongly encouraged to take a Covid test this week, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Mobile testing units are being sent to affected areas.In some neighbourhoods, home testing kits are also being sent to households.Quick Covid tests will be carried out door-to-door as well.

Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that while there is no evidence the South Africa strain is more deadly, “we need to come down on it hard”. He warned there could still be undetected cases.

He added that it was “imperative” that people in these areas stay at home and get a test when it is offered to them, even if they have no symptoms.

Public Health England epidemiologist Dr Susan Hopkins said there is no evidence that the instances of the South African strain of Covid-19 are linked.

She told the press conference: "(These cases) are in quite separate parts of the country and they are more likely to be related to somebody who potentially had asymptomatic infection when they came in from abroad.

"We are looking to find extra cases in the community to see where we can find links and to try and close down and eliminate the transmission between people."

Dr Hopkins said transmission of the new variant could be limited through people taking even more care than they would normally and through additional testing.

