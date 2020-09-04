Mayor shouldn't have shared residents' travel on Facebook, says privacy commissioner

The province's privacy commissioner says social media can be a valuable tool for small municipalities to share vital information, but posting information about some residents, even during a pandemic, is a violation of their privacy.

That's what happened in Howley, N.L., when, earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Wayne Bennett made some Facebook posts about community residents who had returned from out-of-province travel.

In those posts, Bennett said those individuals were not self-isolating. Bennett also sent emails with similar information to town council members and staff.

Two complaints were filed with the privacy commissioner's office. Michael Harvey released his report earlier this week stating that the town had, in fact, disclosed personal information and violated the privacy of those residents.

"In this case the mayor took it upon himself to use and disclose personal information that had come into his possession, by virtue of him being the mayor, in an effort to enforce a special emergency order," Harvey's report concludes.

Just because the town is small doesn't mean the personal information is not sensitive. - Michael Harvey

"However, there was no legislative basis for the use of this information in this way and therefore the mayor was acting outside of his lawful mandate."

Harvey's report stated that, "while anxiety about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is understandable, public bodies must still protect personal information" in accordance with the province's privacy laws.

He also recommends the town review its social media policies.

While he did not comment further on the specific case, Harvey did say that in general, public officials in all levels of government need to issue information in accordance with privacy regulations.

"If a small town, a small public body, comes into possession of information that they feel they need to act on, but is outside of their legal mandate, the best thing to do would be to contact the authorities who do have that legal mandate — the health authorities, the police, the Department of Health and Community Services," Harvey said.

"That's who the information should have been disclosed to."

'Knowing where the line falls can be complex'

Harvey added that, while social media is a cheap tool with wide reach, posts made there by public officials will be perceived as public statement, adding, "Public officials owe a special duty of care to how they behave online."

"It's really important that, no matter the size of the public body, whether it's a small town or whether it's Eastern Health with its tens of thousands of employees … they must collect, use and disclose that personal information according to the law with the same duty of care that the largest public bodies in the province must exercise," he said.

"So even though they're small towns, they need to act within their legal authority and they need to be quite careful about how they use that personal information. Just because the town is small doesn't mean the personal information is not sensitive."

Harvey added that there is no penalty in the case of the Town of Howley, and that the sharing of the information by Bennett was not malicious in nature.

"If there was an intentional breach, almost with malice, by an individual then we would hand the matter over to the Crown and they could seek to prosecute that individual, and there are penalties related to that," Harvey told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

