Mayor who’s running for Idaho governor hit a paperwork snag at filing deadline

Melissa Davlin
·2 min read

Shelby Rognstad does not appear on the Secretary of State’s website of gubernatorial candidates, despite announcing he had filed as a Democratic candidate for governor before the Friday deadline.

That may be because according to public records, Rognstad was registered as a Republican for the last election. If Rognstad didn’t change his affiliation before the filing deadline, his name may not appear on the Democratic primary ballot.

Rognstad is the mayor of Sandpoint.

Idaho law requires that candidates file with the party for which they are registered, said Chad Houck, chief deputy Secretary of State.

“There were two candidates for governor, both of whom had filing declarations that did not line up with their current voter registration,” Houck told Idaho Reports on Saturday morning.

Houck said he didn’t have the names in front of him, but told Idaho Reports one was a Democratic candidate who was registered as a Republican, and the other was an unaffiliated voter who had filed as a Constitution Party candidate.

Boise pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole also did not appear on the unofficial list posted on sos.idaho.gov as of 8:40 pm Friday night. Cole told Idaho Dispatch on Friday he was running for governor as a Constitution Party candidate.

According to public records, Cole is an unaffiliated voter.

Candidates had until 5 p.m. MT Friday to file for office. Houck told Idaho Reports those candidates may have changed their affiliation at their local county offices after filing with the Secretary of State.

“As of when we closed out last night, Jason (Hancock, deputy secretary of state) had looked into and reached out to the county clerks in the associated counties to see if they had anything pending they hadn’t processed yet. At that point they did not,” Houck said. “However, the list that’s up is still unofficial.”

Ethan Schaffer, campaign manager for Rognstad, confirmed to Idaho Reports via text that the Secretary of State’s office had informed the campaign of potential problems with Rognstad’s filing, but didn’t specify what those problems might be.

“We were notified this morning by the SoS office that they are reviewing his filing and are conferring with the Attorney General’s office to determine whether he will be allowed to be on the primary ballot,” Shaffer wrote.

Idaho Reports attempted to reach Cole on Saturday morning and has not yet heard back.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Could Anton Forsberg be the gem of the NHL trade deadline?

    Anton Forsberg might end up being the steal of the deadline — if Ottawa is willing to move him.