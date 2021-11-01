Mayor’s pink tie delivers more than fashion points

Anyone who had the good fortune to run into the always affable Woodstock Mayor Art Slipp on Friday, Oct. 29, may have noticed his stylish pink necktie.

The mayor’s choice of attire ran more profound than simply being a sharp-dressed man. Slipp wore the pink tie with narrow white, blue and black stripes to make a loud statement supporting the New Brunswick Breast and Women’s Cancer Partnership’s Colour N.B. Pink campaign.

In reaction to the NBBWCP’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month provincewide efforts in October, Slipp said the town encouraged staff and Woodstock residents to wear pink on Friday, Oct. 29, to support cancer survivors.

Slipp’s wife Lynn did her part, sporting a chic pink sweater. How many other staff members and residents joined in the campaign, which the town promoted on its website, wasn’t clear, but the mayor strongly believes in the Colour N.B. Pink goal of reducing the risk and ravages of cancer.

Throughout October, NBBWCP members, volunteers, and supporters held a series of activities to reduce the risk of breast cancer, promote health, strengthen communities, and celebrate survivors.

In a letter addressed to Woodstock staff and council in September, NBBWCP president Claire LeBlanc outlined her group’s vision and encouraged New Brunswick communities and residents to join the campaign in some manner.

“The NBBWCP hopes that you will see October as an opportunity to bring people together and illustrate the healing power of community,” LeBlanc wrote. “We anticipate that those who champion this important initiative will inspire and serve as a model for others to build supportive communities for years to come, which is an invaluable contribution to New Brunswickers in and of itself.”

