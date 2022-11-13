New mayor opens door to renewed Adelaide Metcalfe negotiations

·3 min read

The new mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc hopes to unlock negotiations with Adelaide Metcalfe on Centre Road water and sewer services that are stuck in court right now.

Development cannot continue for Adelaide Metcalfe until this is resolved, and more than a few members of Strathroy-Caradoc council want to start expropriating land to end the issue and start building more roads out from housing developments on the Strathroy side of the border.

Grantham said he does not see that or amalgamation moving forward during his upcoming four-year term.

“We need to sit down and talk,” said Grantham.

“This is my priority: to make sure to get the best deal for Strathroy-Caradoc without hurting our neighbours.”

With that said, Grantham does believe some sort of transfer of land from Adelaide Metcalf to Strathroy-Caradoc will eventually happen.

“Eventually it’s going to happen just by force of nature. But is that five years, 10 years, 20 years? Who knows?” said Grantham.

“If we recognize that someday this may happen, in the meantime do we both want to be spending thousands, maybe tens of thousands of dollars on litigation?” asked Grantham.

He said those lawyer fees and staff time need to be focused on other priorities in the short to medium term.

“We need money; we’ve got infrastructure we’ve got to spend money on. We need new firehalls. We’re probably going to need a new fire station. We need a new arena in Mt. Brydges. We’ve got possibly $5 million we’re spending on the wastewater treatment facility in Mt. Brydges. Is now really the time to spend extra money for something that’s 50-50,” said Grantham.

On getting the servicing agreement with Adelaide Metcalfe out of court, Grantham said he did not care how it got to the point where the neighbouring municipalities are in court.

“I don’t care. You spend so much time with revisionist history. Where are we at today? We don’t have a deal. What was your last proposal, what was mine? What do we need to get it done?” explained Grantham on his approach.

Adelaide Metcalfe’s new acclaimed mayor Sue Clarke could not be reached for comment.

Clarke did tell a pre-election forum crowd gathered in Kerwood Oct. 6 her thoughts on the servicing agreement impasse, making the case that Adelaide Metcalfe pays its bills and would not accept unreasonable charges. She also said Strathroy-Caradoc had given up on negotiations at the time.

But Clarke also spoke of the hope that comes after an election.

“We … publicly advise Strathroy-Caradoc that Adelaide Metcalfe is willing to sit down and negotiate a resolution to this matter outside of the court process — saving considerable cost to both municipalities — and working towards a path forward for the economic development in this area.

“We look forward to working with the new Strathroy-Caradoc council, and to work better together in building a stronger partnership,” said Clarke in October.

Incoming Strathroy-Caradoc deputy mayor Mike McGuire agreed the servicing agreement would be a top priority.

“I believe for this council under the leadership of the new mayor, this will be an immediate top priority issue. And knowing what I know about this, I’m the type of person I want in the room, I want to deal with it face-to-face, I want to shake hands and tell the lawyers ‘sign it up.’ That’s what I’d like to see,” said McGuire.

“I don’t know if my council members will agree with me; I’m sure there’ll be some staff that don’t want to agree with me. I think the other side (Adelaide Metcalfe council) is as eager as I am, is my belief.”

McGuire also said the County of Middlesex could be brought in to help.

“I’ll say moderate the conversation, should that be needed. I don’t think it will be required,” said McGuire, pointing to his police services negotiation experience.

“I can negotiate contracts.”

Chris Gareau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner

Latest Stories

  • Should transgender youths have access to gender-affirming care? Why bans are 'cruel' and 'dangerous'

    Transgender Awareness Week spotlights the community – and focuses on issues people face. Gender-affirming care for youths is at the top of that list.

  • Racialized Communities Worst Affected by Rising Food Insecurity

    In March 2020, when the Government of Canada introduced the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), the press release stated that “no Canadian should have to choose between protecting their health, putting food on the table, paying for their medication or caring for a family member.” Yet recently released reports suggest that many people have to do just that — choose between protecting their health, putting food on the table and paying for other necessities. And many of those people are from r

  • 94-year-old man in critical condition after hit-and-run in Montreal's east end

    A 94-year-old man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Friday night. Montreal police say the man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hochelaga Street and Lebrun Avenue just after 9 p.m. They say the driver fled the scene after the collision. The elderly man suffered serious injuries to his upper body and he was rushed to hospital. Investigators and collision specialists were called to the scene to try to determine what ha

  • PSG rests Marquinhos but Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in squad

    PARIS (AP) — Brazil defender Marquinhos has been rested for Paris Saint-Germain's final game before the World Cup in Qatar because of muscle discomfort. French league leader PSG said Saturday that its captain Marquinhos, who is a key player in coach Tite’s Brazil team and has made 71 international appearances, would be left out of the side to face Auxerre on Sunday. But Argentina star Lionel Messi, France striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil's Neymar will be included in the PSG squad before flying o

  • King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service for first time

    LONDON (AP) — Britain will pause for a two-minute silence Sunday to remember the nation's war dead as King Charles III leads a Remembrance Day service for the first time as monarch. Charles and other royals and senior politicians will lay wreaths at the Cenotaph, the national war memorial in central London, to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by fallen servicemen and women. Remembrance Sunday is marked every year in the U.K. on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day on Nov. 11 with the wearing of

  • Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eying the Florida governor as his most formidable foe within the Republican Party, the former president has sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in lifting the relatively obscure congressman to the leader of one of America's largest states. DeSantis, for his part, has long praised Trump and mimicked his style, but has notably declined to put aside his own

  • Kids back in school as labour dispute simmers

    While students are back in class, the labour dispute between the Conservative government and education workers is far from over. Classes returned to normal Tuesday after CUPE educational workers walked off the job Friday and Monday in what they called a political protest. It followed a week of uncertainty and constitutional chaos in the province. Oct. 30, CUPE’s leadership notified the province it was prepared to launch a strike Friday if an agreement had not been reached. At the time, the union

  • ‘Only higher income earners benefit’: Expert skeptical about Ford’s torqued housing plan for Brampton—where are the hospitals & schools?

    The Doug Ford PC government wants more housing units in Brampton by 2031 than what the City’s Draft Official Plan anticipates by 2051. Experts are skeptical about the proposed legislation’s ability to create the type of supply needed by many middle and low-income earners currently priced out of the market. And there has been no explanation of how more than 200,000 new residents in Brampton, in about eight years, will be given proper health and education infrastructure in a community already woef

  • Ford’s Bill 23 is ‘ecological insanity’, implodes sustainable urban planning in unhinged give over to sprawl developers

    The PC government has proposed unprecedented changes to how land use planning is done across Ontario. In an omnibus piece of legislation introduced last week, Premier Doug Ford is providing his largest gift to the development lobby that helped him land his job in the first place. Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act, creates an open season on critical ecosystems and habitats in Ontario, a fundamental shift in land use policy that will lead to the destruction of wetlands, woodlots and other c

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links bel

  • Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah, TE Njoku out against Dolphins

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns' Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not hav

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Mixon's big day before bye energizes Bengals for second half

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Mixon said he was out to show everyone he was “still that dude.” In making that point, the sixth-year running back might have revived the Cincinnati Bengals' season — as well as own. He certainly revived their confidence. Mixon's frustrating lack of production through eight games had reduced his role in the Bengals' offensive plans, with inconsistent line play taking part of that blame. Fans on social media wondered if his best years were behind him. After rushing for m

  • P.K. Subban joining ESPN as NHL analyst

    As expected, longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is swapping his skates for a seat in a TV studio as an NHL analyst with ESPN.

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also