Mayor Lucas goes to Washington

Daniel Desrochers
·9 min read

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas posed for pictures, shook hands, hugged and back slapped his way through the Capital Hilton in Washington this Wednesday, where he was in town for the winter meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors.

Lucas is the chair of the conference’s criminal and social justice committee and it was in that role that he moderated a panel on how to combat gun violence in cities. He was less moderator and more facilitator, handing the floor over to six speakers who talked about either projects they’ve tried in their cities or — in the case of officials from the Department of Justice — told the cities about resources they can use and asked for their help in tracking down illegal guns.

But when the floor was briefly opened to questions and comments from other mayors, it quickly became a venting session. The mayors seemed particularly concerned about the root causes of violence — how can they make an impact directly with communities? How can they stop the cycle of violence?

The questions may take on a particular salience in Kansas City, where 2020, 2021 and 2022 hold the records for most, third most and second most gun murders in a year, respectively. With a Congress that seems unable to pass many restrictions on gun sales and a state legislature that has passed a law handcuffing cities from coordinating with federal agencies to enforce gun laws, Lucas has to come up with creative ways to address the underlying causes of gun violence, rather than the tools used to commit the crimes.

When asked what he wanted the most from the federal government, Lucas kept it simple.

“Money,” Lucas said. “Money that is, importantly, related not just to more enforcement. Every now and then they’re very good at saying ‘all right, we’re gonna give you a grant, you can hire 18 more cops.’ That’s wonderful. The problem in Kansas City right now actually isn’t money to hire cops, we have actually more money than we need in our budget — let me say it another way to not piss off everybody— we have more money allocated for police officer hiring than our police department’s able to spend right now because recruiting is a challenge. So we don’t actually need that. What we need fundamentally, is something that makes permanent programs like Aim4Peace.”

Finding that kind of funding might be difficult in the new Congress, which is already ensnared in a battle over whether to raise the debt ceiling. Republicans have a narrow majority in the House, which will make passing any spending bills a herculean effort amid a caucus that is loudly calling for restrictions on government spending.

Crime often gets attention but, Lucas said, among politicians on the right, he feels there is a fetishization of crime during election years that tells people “the cities are scary. People are scary. Don’t believe them and trust me.”

“I hope that we say all right, with elections being gone, cities don’t have to be punching bags our crime doesn’t have to be something to exploit,” Lucas said. “But instead, it’s something that actually needs a real solution.”

Lucas will head to the White House alongside a bipartisan group of mayors today for a meeting in the East Room with Biden.

When asked whether he would try to spend even more time in Washington by challenging Sen. Josh Hawley for his seat in 2024, Lucas didn’t take the bait.

“All I’m thinking about right now is how we make sure Missouri, and I’ll say this for the entire state, can be in the best position to become a safer state, a growing state, a state where I think a lot of the successes of Kansas City aren’t just a Kansas City issue,” he said. “So whatever that entails in the years ahead, I’m happy to explore it.”

More from Missouri

In recent years, Missouri voters have used ballot measures to support progressive policies like recreational marijuana and expanding Medicaid, despite sending more Republicans to Jefferson City than ever. Now those Republicans in Jefferson City are looking at legislation to make it harder to amend the constitution.

Here are headlines from across the state:

And across Kansas

A Lawrence man who left a voicemail for Rep. Jake LaTurner saying “this is a threat on your life” was allowed to cross-examine the Kansas Representative on Wednesday at a trial over allegations he threatened to murder LaTurner. Chase Neill is serving as his own attorney and asked LaTurner if he would believe a constituent if they told him they were a messenger from God. Neill was found guilty.

The latest from Kansas City

In Kansas City …

Have a news tip? Send it along to ddesrochers@kcstar.com

Odds and ends

More strongly worded letters

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach this week became the latest Republican to send a strongly worded letter sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland over the Department of Justice’s investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

While Garland has already appointed a special prosecutor for the case, the letter asks him to answer a series of questions about its investigation into Biden and asks him to prevent the White House from meddling in the investigation.

“The President appears to believe that the rules do not apply to him,” Kobach wrote in the letter. “Our nation expects the sitting President of the United States to approach with delicacy and discretion his obligation to protect the most important government secrets.”

Garland has gotten a pile of letters from Republicans in the aftermath of revelations that classified documents were found in Biden’s office the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and at his home in Delaware, as they pounce on his political vulnerability. Sen. Josh Hawley and Rep. Mark Alford, both Republicans from Missouri, sent letters to Garland last week.

Brown on Hawley

Former Sen. Scott Brown, a Massachusetts Republican who lost reelection and failed to win a Senate seat in New Hampshire years later, sent a letter to Hawley asking him to withdraw his support from an antitrust bill sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat.

Klobuchar’s bill, introduced last Congress as the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, would give federal antitrust agencies more power to regulate large online platforms — think Amazon or Meta, the company that owns Facebook — and allow the government to issue civil penalties and injunctions against the companies.

Hawley has long been an opponent of big tech companies; he wrote a book called The Tyranny of Big Tech. His latest push was to get Congress to ban TikTok from government phones.

In his letter, Brown called the bill a “big government intrusion into some of our country’s most successful private sector companies.”

Porn messaging

The 2024 election is more than a year and a half away, but that isn’t stopping Democratic candidate Lucas Kunce from needling Hawley, who he’s hoping to challenge.

This week, Kunce put out a video criticizing speeches Hawley has made about pornography — which has been part of Missouri’s senior senator’s messaging about masculinity.

“Josh Hawley doesn’t care about working people,” Kunce said in a press release. “He doesn’t care about Missourians who grew up like I did. Seems like the only thing the man cares about right now is pornography.”

Hawley isn’t backing away from his hard line approach to what he calls traditional masculinity. In a fundraising email on Thursday, his campaign

“The radical Left is poisoning our men,” the email says. “They say that being strong and masculine is ‘toxic masculinity.’ They want to make our men’s spirits diminutive, their courage nonexistent, and their protective instincts GONE altogether.”

It then goes on to say Hawley is “leading the fight to save America’s men.”

This campaign might become somewhat of a locker room towel whipping contest. Kunce, too, has tried to answer some of the Republican Party’s performative masculinity (think using blowtorches in campaign ads) with performative masculinity of his own, like climbing a 35-foot-high iron beam.

But Kunce won’t be alone in the race to challenge Hawley. A Columbia community activist named December Meadows announced she’d run in the Democratic primary this week. She describes herself as a “foul-mouth, no-nonsense radical liberal,” according to the Columbia Tribune.

Happy Friday

Here’s an interesting look at a writer’s diary in New York City in the 80s. It’s the Lunar New Year. Welcome the year of the rabbit with some wontons. Here’s Miley Cyrus’ new-ish song.

Enjoy your weekend.

Daniel Desrochers is the Star’s Washington, D.C. Correspondent
Daniel Desrochers is the Star’s Washington, D.C. Correspondent

Looking for more?

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign-up here. If you’d prefer to unsubscribe from this newsletter, you can do so at any time using the “Unsubscribe” link at the bottom of this message.

Latest Stories

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

    Nathan Rourke is now a Jacksonville Jaguar. The 24-year-old Victoria native signed a deal Sunday with Jacksonville, which was one of 12 teams the quarterback worked out for after finishing the 2022 CFL season with the B.C. Lions. The others included: Cleveland, the New York Giants, Kansas City, Cincinnati, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Denver, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Arizona. "I want to apologize for keeping many of you in suspense but my corner and I wanted to make sure we did our du

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Cards GM Ossenfort on rebuild: 'Ego will not be tolerated'

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Monti Ossenfort watched in dismay two years ago as Arizona's Kyler Murray ripped apart the Tennessee Titans defense, accounting for five touchdowns in Arizona's 38-13 victory. He's much more excited to see the quarterback again now that they're part of the same team. The 44-year-old Ossenfort was introduced on Tuesday as the Cardinals new general manager, coming to the organization following three years with the Titans and 15 years with the New England Patriots. He helped the

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Commanders' Jennifer King to coach Senior Bowl running backs

    MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl. King, who became the first Black female assistant position coach in NFL history after the 2020 season, will coach the National team running backs, the Senior Bowl announced on Thursday. King will work with National running backs including Chase Brown (Illinois), Evan Hull (Northwestern), Roschon Johnson (Texas) and Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State) at the game for

  • Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings. Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Acciari pounced on a miscue by Senators goalie Cam Talbot to make it 2-0. Talbot partially fanned on a clearing attempt, giving Acciari an open net. Neighbours s

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin