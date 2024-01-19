Mayor of London office set date for Wimbledon expansion plan decision

Plan: Wandsworth Council has attempted to block the £200m expansion (handout)

The Mayor of London’s office will make a ruling on Monday over Wimbledon’s ambitious expansion plans.

Merton Council finally submitted its decision on Tuesday to approve the plans by the All England Tennis and Croquet Club for 39 new courts, including an 8,000-seater showcourt on the former site of Wimbledon Park Golf Club.

The planned expansion spans the borders of both Merton and Wandsworth Council, whose decision to block the proposals had already been submitted to City Hall.

With Merton also now having formally submitted its ruling, the Mayor’s office had until January 29 in which to make any decision.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has already recused himself from any decision, which now rests with the deputy mayor for planning Jules Pipe. It will officially be presented to him at a meeting on Monday afternoon.

The Mayor’s office could back or block the ambitious project or else refer to national government level for a decision.

The All England Club’s multi-million-pound facelift has received opposition from residents groups, environmentalists and local MPs Stephen Hammond and Fleur Anderson.

A final decision still looks some way off from being made over the site.