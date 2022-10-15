Mayor Linda Gorton announces Thriller Parade date, other Halloween festivities

The annual Thriller Parade in Lexington will take place on Oct. 22 this year, Mayor Linda Gorton announced on Friday.

The Thriller Parade will have its 20th anniversary this year, and it’s moving to a Saturday night. The parade has gained Lexington national attention, as USA Today ranked Lexington as a top 10 Halloween destination in the United States, according to a press release from the city.

“Zombies will rise again, as the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade haunts downtown on October 22nd,” Gorton said in a press release. “This will be the 20th time zombies have danced down Main Street, and it has become one of our most popular traditions.”

The parade will run down Main Street starting at Quality Street and going to Mill Street. The parade will begin at 7:30 p.m.

People can still take zombie dance lessons to be a part of the parade. The final dance lesson will be on Oct. 15 at Artworks at the Carver School. It costs $15 for people age 13 and over to register and $10 for kids ages 7 to 12.

More details about the parade and the dance lessons are available on Lexington’s city government website.

Other Halloween-related events in Lexington

The Kentucky Theatre is celebrating its 100th anniversary and is hosting a special showing of “Nosferatu,” which shares the 100th anniversary with the theater, on Saturday.

“It’s a very famous (film,) perhaps the earliest vampire movie,” said Hayward Wilkerson, director for the theater. “A beautiful film. It’s a solid film but as many of you know, we have an organ in the theater and we’re lucky enough to have a group of very talented organists, and one of those organists will be providing live organ music for ‘Nosferatu.’”

The theater will also be showing other Halloween-related movies throughout the month to get people in the Halloween spirit.

“There is something here for everyone, so we hope you’ll come down, get a little frightened and help us celebrate our 100th year anniversary,” Wilkerson said.

The Parks and Recreation Department also has a number of events going on the rest of the month. More details about those events can be found on Lexington’s city government website.

“I just can’t say enough about our parks folks, many of whom are here today, and the great work they do with all of those events,” Gorton said.