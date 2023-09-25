Mayor Karen Bass, Governor Gavin Newsom React To WGA Deal

Both Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom weighed in Sunday night after the Writers Guild reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to end its strike.

“After a nearly five-month long strike, I am grateful that the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached a fair agreement and I’m hopeful that the same can happen soon with the Screen Actors Guild,” she said in a statement released to Deadline. “This historic strike impacted so many across Los Angeles and across the nation. Now, we must focus on getting the entertainment industry, and all the small businesses that depend on it, back on their feet and stronger than ever before.”

The comments from Bass come after a pair of below-the-line workers scheduled a rally for September 27 to persuade City Hall to get more involved in the ongoing labor dispute. The rally was planned for City Hall’s south lawn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but it’s likely the plans will be scuttled in light of the deal.

Governor Newsom also issued a statement. “California’s entertainment industry would not be what it is today without our world class writers. For over 100 days, 11,000 writers went on strike over existential threats to their careers and livelihoods — expressing real concerns over the stress and anxiety workers are feeling. I am grateful that the two sides have come together to reach an agreement that benefits all parties involved, and can put a major piece of California’s economy back to work.”

As a result of the tentative pact, picketing has been suspended. WGA members are still encouraged to join SAG-AFTRA members on the line.

