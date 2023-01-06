Mayor John Tory to speak with Metro Morning as city prepares to begin 2023 budget debate

Toronto Mayor John Tory has made a number of pre-budget announcements this week, including more funding for police and the TTC. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Toronto Mayor John Tory is set to speak with CBC Radio's Metro Morning Friday as he and council prepare to begin hashing out the city's 2023 budget.

You can watch the interview live in the player above beginning around 7:13 a.m. ET.

Tory, along with his budget chief and close council ally Gary Crawford, are scheduled to release their proposed spending plan next Tuesday, when the budget committee has its first meeting of the year.

But the mayor has already been busy this week making announcements about some of his top line priorities for the budget, already drawing criticism from some councillors and advocacy groups.

On Tuesday, Tory said he wants to increase funding for the Toronto Police Service by $48.3 million, pushing the force's total annual budget to more than $1.1 billion.

A majority of the money would be used to hire hundreds more officers and improve 911 call service and response times, he said, while roughly 38 per cent — or about $18 million — will go to scheduled pay raises for police under existing collective agreements.

Councillors opposed to the funding boost for police say the money would be better spent on social programs and services geared toward preventing crime.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Tory announced that TTC fares would increase by 10 cents per ride and that the city would also invest $53 million in additional money, with some of that directed at improving safety on the network.

Critics of the move to increase fares say the system needs to be more affordable and accessible to get more riders back on transit. As of last summer, ridership was about 57 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

They have also said that the TTC budget will reduce services and result in some 10-minute wait times for subway service.

On Thursday, Tory pledged $2 billion in gross spending to help address the city's housing crisis.

He says the budget will propose $616 million drawn directly from the city's tax base for housing to build on the mayor's Housing Action Plan, passed by city council in December.

The spending increases pushed by Tory this week come as Toronto faces a deep financial hole. According to a letter sent to the federal and provincial governments in November, the city is heading into 2023 short by $1.489 billion due to COVID-19, inflation and the rising cost of fuel.

City council will vote on the final budget document in February, though it is likely measures spearheaded by the mayor will survive the debate process. With the recent introduction of "strong mayor" powers, two thirds of council need to vote to override the mayor's proposed budget.