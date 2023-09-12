Mayor Jeremy Corbyn? He can still destroy the Labour Party

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Exactly eight years ago the Labour Party suffered its most serious existential crisis in its 100-year history when it elected Jeremy Corbyn as leader. Jeremy Corbyn

Make no mistake: Corbyn won massively on a free and fair vote. This was no unexpected consequence of a complicated electoral college, the chaotic result of too-clever tactical voting or an opaque back room deal. Corbyn, known by his party for his unapologetic and unreconstructed Marxist views, a man who had voted against the last Labour government many times, presented himself accurately to the membership. And they liked what they saw and they voted for it.

Immediately there were negative consequences. Many leading Labour MPs announced they would not serve on the front bench under him. A vote of confidence by MPs followed less than a year later (which he ignored) and he faced a leadership challenge soon thereafter, which resulted in an even greater endorsement by party members than he had previously secured.

And then there was the EU referendum. Labour members betrayed their own claim to being avowedly pro-EU by supporting a man who had voted against EU treaties that came before the Commons during his time as an MP. This was a perfect example of the split personality of the Labour Party: determined to broadcast its socialist principles, even if it meant compromising its alleged pro-European ones.

And they paid the inevitable price: Corbyn, rather than campaign according to his famous steadfast principles of opposition to the “capitalist club” of the EU, instead offered the Remain campaign only half-hearted support, telling the nation that he supported UK membership to the extent of “about seven and a half out of ten”. The narrowness of Leave’s victory can be confidently attributed to Corbyn’s equivocation (at best).

Meanwhile his supporters will cite Labour’s third election defeat in a row in 2017, where the party won nearly 60 fewer seats than the Conservatives, as justification for their judgment, as if briefly becoming almost as popular as Theresa May was an achievement to be placed in the pantheon of socialist triumphs.

Why is all this important? The fact is that Keir Starmer’s leadership of the Labour Party, his style, his legacy and his plans for government have all been directly affected by Corbyn’s leadership. Many of those members who unapologetically voted for Corbyn – twice! – remain members today. They were still members when Starmer made his leadership pitch at the beginning of 2020. They are among those who criticise the current leader for his, shall we say, over-enthusiastic embellishing of his socialist credentials in order to win that contest.

Yet Starmer’s only crime was in accurately reading the room. He recognised that no other candidate would have been capable of winning the confidence of an electorate that had just overwhelmingly rejected the party under Corbyn, but he also knew he had to say whatever those party members wanted to hear if he were to get the chance of changing it. That is less a sign of personal duplicity than an indication of institutional dysfunction.

Labour is a party that still harbours many of the same misjudged convictions that led it, eight years ago, to elect the least qualified leader in its history. It has no right to complain that a grown-up politician has done only what was necessary to drag it, kicking and screaming, back towards electability.

The leadership has changed for the better, but the party remains largely the same, unreconstructed and still wedded to an unrealistic, dangerous vision of socialist utopia that could never materialise. Corbyn has been banned from standing again as a Labour candidate and it has long been rumoured that he may take his revenge on his successor by standing as an independent in next year’s London mayoral contest, even if that were to mean a split Labour vote leading to a Conservative victory.

Corbyn’s intentions will be made clear at some point. But let’s not kid ourselves: had Starmer not deprived him of the Labour whip, his predecessor would have been easily reselected as a Labour candidate in his Islington constituency by party members who have no qualms about supporting a man who opposes the very idea of Nato and the independent nuclear deterrent and who has, at the very least, a dubious record when it comes to Russian foreign policy.

Bearing in mind the exhausting experience of Tony Blair when he tried to prevent Ken Livingstone from becoming Labour’s candidate in the inaugural mayoral elections in 2000, it would not be surprising if, even today, Corbyn won the nomination for City Hall, were he eligible to stand.

Eight years is a long time in politics but it is not long enough to forget that among its grassroots, Labour remains idealistic, naïve and dangerously deluded.

