Mayor resigns after criticizing Alabama's Black Lives Matter video

The mayor of Carbon Hill, a town about one hour north of the University of Alabama, submitted his letter of resignation after criticizing the Crimson Tide football team’s powerful video speaking out against racism.

Mark Chambers turned in his resignation to the town clerk on Saturday, the Mountain Eagle reported. Written on a blank piece of paper, it read, “I quit the job of mayor effective June 27 at 4:30 p.m.” A special town council meeting is called for Wednesday in the city of about 2,000 people.

The move comes after Chambers made a controversial post on Facebook criticizing the Alabama football team and its support of Black Lives Matter. He posted it on a private page, but screenshots were shared widely.

Via AL.com:

Chambers’ initial post read, “I got several Alabama pictures for sale Nick Sabin (sic) and the Tide is done in my opinion I’ll post them tomorrow”. When one person commented, “I think you may be right they haven’t looked as good the last couple of years,” Chambers replied, “I’m not getting rid of them because of how they have performed. Their sorry a— political views is why their (sic) getting out of my house.” In response to another comment, Chambers wrote, “When you put Black lives before all lives they can kiss my a—.”

The Alabama football program released a powerful video Thursday speaking out against racism and calling for unity. The script was written by offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood and includes head coach Nick Saban and several star players.

The two-minute video concludes with players repeating “Black Lives Matter.” The words “All lives can’t matter until black lives matter” on a black background end the clip.

Chambers has been the subject of controversy before. A year ago he made comments online about “killing out” gay and transgender people, complaining about “baby killers” and “socialists.” He at first denied the comment, then apologized. Two of the five town council members resigned, reportedly out of embarrassment for being associated with Chambers and the remarks.

After the 2019 incident, he said he planned to run for re-election. The qualifying period to run in Carbon Hill begins July 7 with elections set for Aug. 25. The six-person board is already down one councilperson, who is being held in jail on a murder charge.

An Alabama mayor resigned after critical comments on the Crimson Tide's video about racism and unity. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

