Mayim Bialik on 'unusual' way 'Call Me Kat' honors Leslie Jordan: 'We loved this man'

Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
·5 min read

“Call Me Kat” has bid farewell to Leslie Jordan’s colorful cafe staple Phil.

Jordan, who played the baker with a crazy mama on the Fox comedy starring Mayim Bialik as Kat (Thursdays, 9:30 EST/PST), died at 67 on Oct. 24 when his car crashed into a wall in Hollywood. Months later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office lists Jordan’s cause of death as "pending additional investigation." Some suspect a health ailment might’ve caused the crash.

"If you needed something super way-out-there, super crass, super wacky, super testing the waters of decency, Phil was this perfect fun character to do that,” Bialik saysof Jordan, a fixture since the show’s January 2021 debut. “He had had such a fun life, and he could be raunchy, he could be tender, he could do all the things. Leslie really had a wonderful range as a comedian.”

Leslie Jordan, beloved 'Will & Grace' actor who became social media sensation, dies at 67

Mayim Bialik, Sean Hayes, George Takei, more celebrities mourn Leslie Jordan

The late Leslie Jordan and his &quot;Call Me Kat&quot; love interest Jalen, played by John Griffin.
The late Leslie Jordan and his "Call Me Kat" love interest Jalen, played by John Griffin.

Jordan’s final “Call Me Kat” episode aired Dec. 1. Thursday, Vicki Lawrence ("The Carol Burnett Show" and "Mama's Family") – and Jordan’s co-star in Fox’s one-season comedy "The Cool Kids” – appears as Phil’s much-talked-about mama to bake for the café in Phil’s absence.

Thursday, Lawrence’s “Mama” reveals that Phil and Jalen (John Griffin) have decided to make their Tahitian vacation a permanent move: They’re getting married and buying a bakery in the South Pacific Ocean oasis.

“I want y’all to know how happy this place made him,” Mama tells a heartbroken Kat, Randi (Kyla Pratt) and Kat’s mom Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz). “You accepted him with no judgment.”

On Mama’s farm, where Carter (Julian Gant) and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) are filling in, the two deliver a calf that Max decides should be named in Phil’s honor: “He’s small, fuzzy and getting kinda fresh. He’s Little Phil.”

The gang travels to Tahiti for the (off-camera) wedding, which they reminisce about back at the cafe. Apparently, Phil and Jalen’s first dance included the famous lift from “Dirty Dancing.”

“Damn, I’m really going to miss him,” Max says. “Like, every time I sit in a chair and his hair isn’t accidentally there.”

“Nothing’s going to be the same without him,” Kat says before Lawrence is led off stage, leaving actors Bialik, Kurtz, Pratt, Jackson and Gant to pay tribute. Griffin brings in a director’s chair with Jordan’s name on it, on which Pratt places Phil’s sequined blazer.

Vicki Lawrence, Jay Linzy, Cheyenne Jackson, Mayim Bialik, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant and Swoosie Kurtz in a scene from the Jan. 5 episode of &quot;Call Me Kat&quot; titled &quot;Call Me Philliam,&quot; which addresses the future of Leslie Jordan's character Phil.
Vicki Lawrence, Jay Linzy, Cheyenne Jackson, Mayim Bialik, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant and Swoosie Kurtz in a scene from the Jan. 5 episode of "Call Me Kat" titled "Call Me Philliam," which addresses the future of Leslie Jordan's character Phil.

“What we’ve done here is we’ve given Phil a happy ending,” Bialik says to the audience. “What we’re really doing is mourning the loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. He is irreplaceable. We will miss him very much. Love, light, (joined by her co-stars) Leslie.”

Then Jordan’s dear friend Dolly Parton appears in a recorded tribute, singing “Where the Soul Never Dies,” the pair’s duet from Jordan’s 2021 gospel album “Company's Comin'.” She speaks directly to Jordan, her “little brother.”

“You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories,” Parton, 76, says. “Everybody loved you, but I doubt that many of ’em loved you more than I did. Anyhow, I just want you to know that we all love you, we all miss you, and I bet you’re having a big laugh over all of us being sad and sorrowful. And I know that would be the last thing you would want us to be.

“You made us happy while you were here, and we’re happy that you’re at peace,” she continues. “And I just want you to know that (here she sings) I will always love you. Goodbye, my sweet Leslie. See you over there" in the afterlife.

The episode ends with a montage of Jordan having fun on the set with his castmates, dancing and dressed in costumes as “Where the Soul Never Dies” plays.

Leslie Jordan reflected on 'unexpected' music career in heartwarming interview before his death

Vicki Lawrence guest stars on &quot;Call Me Kat&quot; as Phil's mama, on the Jan. 5 episode of the Fox comedy starring Mayim Bialik.
Vicki Lawrence guest stars on "Call Me Kat" as Phil's mama, on the Jan. 5 episode of the Fox comedy starring Mayim Bialik.

“Leslie's favorite job, apparently, was this one,” Bialik says in an interview. “We really hope that people will take an interest in the way that we chose to honor him, which yes, it's unusual. I know that it's unusual by sitcom standards and Hollywood standards, but we loved this man. We loved him very deeply.”

Jordan, whose charming Southern accent came courtesy of his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, had a decadeslong career on stage and screen, appearing in films including "The Help," "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" and "Fear Inc." His TV roles showed his comedic range, and he won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for NBC's "Will & Grace." He also took scene-stealing parts in "Reba," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Monk," "George Lopez," "Ugly Betty" and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." Standing at 4-foot-11, Jordan was known in Hollywood for his larger-than-life personality and unwavering positivity and became a social media sensation in recent years.

The 10 best TV shows of 2022, ranked, from 'White Lotus' to 'Andor' and 'The Bear'

The cast of &quot;Call Me Kat,&quot; from left, Julian Gant, Cheyenne Jackson, Mayim Bialik, the late Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt
The cast of "Call Me Kat," from left, Julian Gant, Cheyenne Jackson, Mayim Bialik, the late Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt

Bialik misses him greeting her with a Southern-tinged “Hi honey,” and the “adorable, adorable, hilarious comedian” with whom she “laughed so much."

"It doesn't yet feel as funny as when he's here because it's not," she adds. "He had amazing stories to tell. He always had the inside scoop on some actor that someone would mention from the 1950s. He knew every everything about everyone, and he was really a constant fountain of jokes and funniness. He really was.”

Contributing: Amy Haneline, Hannah Yasharoff and Anika Reed

Passages 2022: Mike Hodges, Martin Duffy, Sonya Eddy, Shirley Ann Watts, more stars we lost

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Call Me Kat' addresses fate of late Leslie Jordan's Phil on Thursday

Latest Stories

  • Mayim Bialik On Leslie Jordan’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Tribute Episode: “We Found A Way For Him To Live Forever”

    Mayim Bialik is opening up about the tribute episode Call Me Kat made for the late Leslie Jordan who died in October after a car accident from a medical emergency. The Fox show took a production pause for two weeks. Jordan’s final episode aired last month but when the show returns on January 5 with […]

  • Khloé Kardashian Went Off in Her Insta Comments Amid Everyone Confusing Her for Taylor Swift

    Khloe Kardashian responded to a troll in her Instagram comments amid everyone mistaking her for Taylor Swift.

  • Biden says he intends to visit the US-Mexico border

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters during a trip to Kentucky. That border has seen massive increases in migrants even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people who are seeking asylum in the United States.

  • Migrants crowd Mexico's refugee offices amid fears of U.S. policy change

    Thousands of migrants have flocked to government offices in southern Mexico seeking asylum since the United States said it would keep restrictions used to quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would maintain a COVID-19 era measure for expediting expulsions of undocumented migrants to Mexico until it had had time to consider Republican arguments against its repeal, which U.S. President Joe Biden said could extend the curbs until at least June. Meanwhile, Biden administration officials told Reuters the measure known as Title 42 could soon be applied to more nationalities, including Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians, stirring fears of expulsions and encouraging migrants to seek asylum to safeguard freedom of movement inside Mexico, analysts and officials say.

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • NFL's Damar Hamlin could have suffered rare heart trauma during tackle, doctors say

    It was a scene that shocked players and fans, when 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Monday. Something was very wrong with his heart. Medical personnel reportedly used CPR and a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat, before transferring him to a local hospital, where he remains sedated and in critical condition, fighting for his life. Cardiac specialists say it's too soon to know what went wrong, but a rare type of tr

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • Bears' Fields uncertain to play with rushing mark in reach

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields might not get the chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus threw Fields' status for the Chicago Bears' season finale against Minnesota into question Monday, saying there are “ongoing conversations about everybody” with general manager Ryan Poles. Fields needs 63 yards to break the QB rushing record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season. But it's not clear he'll get that op

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • 6 best goalie fights in NHL history

    NHL goalies have been known to deliver some of the best scraps in the history of the sport.

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai