Mayim Bialik says Neil Patrick Harris stopped speaking to her after she refused to do a standing ovation at Rent

Mayim Bialik dislikes musicals and that almost cost her a longtime friendship.

On Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Bialik confessed to Corden that she wasn't a fan of musical theater, explaining that "people expect that because I worked with Bette Midler and because I'm me, I'm supposed to love musicals. It's not my thing."

Corden, a self-proclaimed Broadway nerd who has starred in multiple movie musicals and hosted the Tony Awards, attempted to (unsuccessfully) understand Bialik's apparent dislike of singing and dancing, saying Bialik's confession "shocked him to the core."

But according to The Big Bang Theory star and new Jeopardy host, it's never been her thing. Bialik admitted that when she was a teenager, she went to see Neil Patrick Harris in Rent, where he was starring as the lead character of Mark Cohen. Even though the two were friends, his performance still couldn't sway Bialik, who refused to give a standing ovation.

"When everyone is clapping at the end and you say to your boyfriend next to you, 'I don't want to stand for this,' and then you look up and Neil Patrick Harris is looking right at you... it's a bad day," recalled Bialik with a nervous laugh.

Her actions didn't go unnoticed by Harris, who read her lips from the stage — and later asked his friend point-blank, "Why did you stay you weren't going to stand up?"

"We didn't speak for a long time," Bialik confessed. "He says that he forgave me and he sent me flowers when he heard I was still carrying this terrible guilt."

Representatives for Harris didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Watch the interview below.

