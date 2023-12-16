Mayim Bialik out as “Jeopardy” host: 'Deeply grateful for the opportunity'

Sony confirmed that Bialik will no longer cohost the syndicated version of the quiz show but dangled the possibility of her returning for prime-time specials.

We'll take sad news for $200, Ken.

Mayim Bialik has announced that her time as Jeopardy cohost has come to an end.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," Bialik said in a statement posted to social media Friday afternoon. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!"

She added that she was "incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year" and "deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

A Sony spokesperson confirmed the news to EW but held out hope that Bialik could return for prime-time specials.

"We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!," the spokesperson said. "We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."

Bialik was initially named a Jeopardy cohost alongside former executive producer Mike Richards in 2021, after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Jennings replaced Richards not long after, and he and Bialik signed deals to become the show's permanent hosts in 2022.

Bialik, however, temporarily stepped back from her hosting duties in May in solidarity with striking members of the Writers Guild of America.

In addition to hosting the flagship Jeopardy series, Bialik has emceed episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy and specials like the Jeopardy National College Championship and Jeopardy Professors Tournament.



"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you," Bialik concluded her statement.

